Paris Fashion Week has officially commenced — which means the four members of Blackpink are back in the streets of Paris for their bi-annual rotation of runway show appearances.

As we saw this time last year, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé were present for their respective ambassadorial brand duties and we expect the same this year. Though Lisa, the face of Celine, was absent for the fall 2022 shows, we’re betting she’ll make an appearance at the luxury brand’s front row this time around. (And judging by the fact she’s was in Paris recently and already dallying with the brand per her Instagram, we’re fairly confident in our prediction.) Jisoo was the first member to make a public appearance at the Dior runway show, while Jennie will likely sit front row at Chanel. Rosé will make her usual appearance at Saint Laurent. And undoubtedly, all the members will be dressed to the nines by their respective brands.

Follow along with NYLON as we track every Blackpink appearance — and look — at the French fashion capital, updating every day, below:

Tuesday Feb. 28: Jisoo at Dior’s Fall 2023 Runway Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Jisoo at Dior fall 2023 runway show in a deep purple Dior strapless gown, paired with black strappy heels and black sequined clutch.

Tuesday Feb. 28: Jisoo with Charlize Theron at Dior’s Fall 2023 Runway Show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jisoo and Charlize Theron posed together at the Dior fall 2023 runway show.