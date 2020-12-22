If you've mostly rejected the idea of wearing a bra in 2020, then it's time to revisit the undergarment for spring, which has now become a trendy substitute for a top during the warm-weather months. Worn under blazers, over T-shirts, or with a coordinating pant, the bra top makes for a sophisticated layering piece or a contemporary standalone look.

These bras are elevated with new silhouettes, materials, and added texture, helping to transform them into show-off-worthy tops rather than an intimate underpinning. From leather and knit to ribbing to rhinestones, these bra tops hold their own when it comes to creating a spring-ready look. Plus, some designers even added sleeves or more torso coverage to create bra tops that are less intimidating and more accessible.

On the Spring 2021 runways, bra tops were ubiquitous. Designers like Jacquemus, Chanel, and Giambattista Valli gave us styling notes on pulling off this perilous trend. Paired with a matching midi skirt, tonal trousers, or over a tank top were a few key tricks of the bra-as-a-top trade. To start stocking up on this exciting spring trend, shop 17 of our favorite bra tops now, below.

