Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Nue Studio

Fashion

The Bra Top Is the Spring Trend To Shop Now

Taking the "under" out of undergarments.

fb
tw

If you've mostly rejected the idea of wearing a bra in 2020, then it's time to revisit the undergarment for spring, which has now become a trendy substitute for a top during the warm-weather months. Worn under blazers, over T-shirts, or with a coordinating pant, the bra top makes for a sophisticated layering piece or a contemporary standalone look.

These bras are elevated with new silhouettes, materials, and added texture, helping to transform them into show-off-worthy tops rather than an intimate underpinning. From leather and knit to ribbing to rhinestones, these bra tops hold their own when it comes to creating a spring-ready look. Plus, some designers even added sleeves or more torso coverage to create bra tops that are less intimidating and more accessible.

On the Spring 2021 runways, bra tops were ubiquitous. Designers like Jacquemus, Chanel, and Giambattista Valli gave us styling notes on pulling off this perilous trend. Paired with a matching midi skirt, tonal trousers, or over a tank top were a few key tricks of the bra-as-a-top trade. To start stocking up on this exciting spring trend, shop 17 of our favorite bra tops now, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Katrina Bralette
Free People

This ivory faux leather bra top has a classic triangle silhouette ideal for sophisticated neutral looks.

Charlotte Top Lilac Purple
Nue Studio

This attention-grabbing bra is fully crystalized and comes in a rainbow of colors. Pair over a T-shirt and jeans to make it casual or wear with wide-leg trousers for nighttime glamour.

Fine-Knit Strappy Bralette
Off-White

A perfect transitional bra, this micro knit can compliment your oversized blazer or your grey joggers.

Linden Knit Bralette
Jonathan Simkhai

In tangerine, this bralette has corset-style ribbing that makes a subtle statement.

Dark Blue-Green Oyesters Yorgan Bra
Cult Form

This quilted two-tone bra is vivid enough to carry a look and has a matching cobalt skirt.

Darling Bralette
Love Stories

With a black and white bandana print, this bralette can top a monochromatic look or play well with other patterns.

Le Haut Pampelonne Bralette
Jacquemus

With a standard triangle bra base, this top has an off-the-shoulder ruffle detailing that's definitely worth showing off.

Bomber Bra Top Emerald Vegan Leather
Staud

In a bright Kelly green, this vegan leather bra top can be paired with matching pants or classic denim.

Laminated Ribbed Cotton Top Bra
Balmain

This knit bra has sporty logo detailing and sparkly metallic texture.

Terry Cotton-Blend Bralette
Donni

This terry gray bralette can be combined and layered in so many ways and matches everything.

Shine On Bra
Only Hearts

The perfect night-out look, this black sequin bra top is a standout piece.

Yanelis Bralette Lima
Araks

This pretty, feminine bralette is a charming top to your spring looks.

Cap-Sleeve Pleated Tie Bralette Top
Kiki de Montparnasse

This frilly pleated top has the structure of a bra but the sleeves of your favorite blouse.

Silver Metallic Sports Bra
Paco Rabanne

In an athletic silhouette, this ultra-sparkly bra marries loungewear and glamour.

Java Satin Crop Top
Gauge81

This bandeau-style top has '90s spaghetti straps and a luxe satin material.

Cotton Jersey Bralette
Savage x Fenty

This cotton bralette is a matches-everything staple with button details.

Vegan Leather Triangle Bra
Fleur Du Mal

With ruched detailing, this vegan leather bra will serve you well year-round.