Bridgerton Fashion Is Inspiring Wedding Dress Shopping Right Now

As COVID restrictions lift, prospective spouses are going grand for their wedding plans. According to Lyst’s 2021 Wedding Report, released on Wednesday, brides have been taking style notes during their Netflix marathon, looking to Bridgerton for fashion inspiration. Searches for bridal corsets are up a staggering 291 percent, while empire-waist wedding dresses and embellished headpieces are up 133 percent and 156 percent, respectively.

“Following a year of uncertainty and canceled plans, we predict a significant shift towards partywear and maximalism as brides, grooms, and guests will be making the most of being able to finally celebrate big life moments in person,” said Morgane Le Caer, Lyst’s content lead, in an official statement. “With show-stopping dresses, bold suits, statement accessories and high heels once again making their way into everyone’s wishlists, it’s becoming clear that if 2020 was the year of the Zoom wedding, 2021 will be the year that's bringing the (after) party back.”

The Regency-era series was a worldwide hit during lockdowns, with many viewers searching for ways to bring the royalcore fashions into their modern-day closets. Bridgerton has been inspiring more than just future brides, as the aesthetic boosted princess cosplay online, as well as influenced makeup choices and outfit ideas in early 2021 when the show had just debuted.

Head over to Lyst’s website to read more on 2021’s biggest wedding trends, including mini bridal dresses, blazer dresses, and the brands that brides are turning to while dress shopping.