The British Fashion Council & CFDA Teamed Up To Make Designer Face Masks

On Monday, the British Fashion Council launched its second Great British Designer Face Coverings, this time teaming up with the CFDA on a collection of designer face masks. Ahluwalia, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Marques'Almeida, Mara Hoffman, lemlem by Liya Kebede, and Kim Shui have all created original face masks to benefit the BFC and CFDA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity programming.

The masks come in a variety of prints, from plaid to tie-dye, and feature empowering messages ("Strength in Unity," "Blessings," "Lead with Love," among others) inside for each wearer.

"The CFDA is pleased to collaborate with the British Fashion Council, our counterpart in the UK. As the pandemic continues to impact lives worldwide, it is important that we all wear masks to protect ourselves and those around us," said CFDA CEO Steven Kolb in an official statement. "We asked three of our designers — Mara Hoffman, Liya Kebede, and Kim Shui — to add their creative touch to this essential item. The masks will support our important DEI work and programming, which is key to the CFDA's core mission."

The masks will come in a set of three for $18 with $1 from each sale going toward the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity program. They will be available to purchase online from partner retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Waitrose & Partners, Social Goods, and Target.

Check out the designs, below, and get them for yourself on Bag of Ethics.

Courtesy of the British Fashion Council and the CFDA

