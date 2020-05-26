Buffalo Exchange Has New Safety Practices For Its Reopened Stores

As retail stores begin to open up across the country, brands are adopting new practices to keep stores and customers safe. Starting on May 26, secondhand shopping chain Buffalo Exchange is working on reopening 21 stores across the U.S., including Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, San Diego, and more. But shopping at the retailer is going to be a lot more different now, as already reopened locales in Arizona and Colorado have rolled out new safety practices.

Customers will be required to wear face masks inside the stores, which will now have a limit on the number of people who can shop inside. As for those interested in trying on pieces before they buy, that will no longer be an option as dressing rooms will be closed. The stores are also encouraging contactless payment through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or tap-to-pay credit cards.

If you happen to have spent quarantine organizing your closet and want to sell your old clothes and accessories to a Buffalo Exchange, the stores are limiting drop-offs (by appointment only) to 50 items or less, and are asking customers to let the items sit for 24 hours before bringing them in. The stores will then let those items sit for an additional 24 hours before being processed by their buyers.

"Our teams have devoted a lot of brain power to figuring out what kinds of protocols were needed and what was within our capacity, budget, and time frame in order to reopen safely," said Buffalo Exchange Vice President Rebecca Block in an official statement. "We're determined to provide a livelihood for our employees for many years to come and be a sustainable fashion resource in our communities - being able to reopen will make that a possibility again."

Buffalo Exchange stores will have limited hours as they reopen, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. To see if your local store is open, head over to the Buffalo Exchange's website, and see more of the secondhand store's new practices in the photos, below.

Courtesy of Buffalo Exchange

Courtesy of Buffalo Exchange

Courtesy of Buffalo Exchange

Courtesy of Buffalo Exchange

Courtesy of Buffalo Exchange

Courtesy of Buffalo Exchange

Courtesy of Buffalo Exchange