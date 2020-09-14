The intersection between fashion and gaming just got bigger. Burberry has announced a partnership with Twitch to stream its Spring 2021 show, which will take place on the first day of London Fashion Week. The British heritage brand will use Twitch's Squad Stream function, allowing viewers to watch the show from multiple vantage points.

"Burberry has always been a brand of firsts and partnering with Twitch continues this legacy," Rod Manley, Chief Marketing Officer at Burberry, said in an official statement. "Twitch unlocks an exciting new space where our Burberry community can be digitally transported to feel like they have a virtual seat at our live show. It is an interactive experience where guests can connect with both our brand and each other whilst personalizing their viewing journey."

While Burberry is the first luxury brand to work with Twitch, it's the latest of a few designer names that have contributed to the growing (and lucrative) gamer community. In 2019, Louis Vuitton teamed up with League of Legends on custom monogram-branded skins in the game, as well as a Trophy Travel Case for the Summoner's Cup, the award given during the League of Legends World Championships.

Earlier this year, Gucci collaborated with members of Fnatic's League of Legends team on a limited-edition watch, and its members had previously been invited to sit front row during Gucci's menswear show in Milan this January.

Check out Burberry's Spring 2021 show on Sept. 17 at 8 am ET on Burberry's Twitch account.