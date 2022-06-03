Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: By Far Opening Party and Dinner

WHEN: Wednesday, June 1

WHO: Emma Roberts, Elsa Hosk, Maria Bakalova, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Tallulah and Scout Willis, Rainey Qualley, Soko, Rachael Leigh Cook, and a bevy of influencers

WHERE: Melrose Place in Los Angeles

WHY: To celebrate By Far’s first-ever flagship store

By Far store in Los Angeles. Getty/Donato Sardella

THE VIBE: Store openings are fairly predictable. The space is newly decorated, there’s plenty of coveted product to browse, and an intimate crowd of strangers and acquaintances rub elbows as they sip cocktails while a DJ spins music for a solid three hours. For accessories brand By Far’s first-ever flagship, which co-founders and sisters Valentina Ignatova, Sabina Gyosheva, and Denitsa Bumbarova decided to open on the famous shopping street Melrose Place in Los Angeles, the festivities were a little different.

Celebrities schmoozed and influencers captured content while checking out the new store — a spacious 2,000-square-foot locale with stone-and-marble flooring, full-length mirrors, and vintage furniture. By Far’s latest collection of ‘90s-inspired handbags and shoes, which have grown a massive following since the brand’s launch in 2016, were peppered throughout the boutique, alongside sculptural plants and Instagram-worthy artwork.

Outside of By Far, Melrose Place was transformed into a lush 100-person seated dinner for the celebration’s guests. The bright orange table setting (an homage to the flagship’s secret VIP room) was complete with citrus-hued floral arrangements, plenty of wine, and a three-course meal of Italian dishes from Angelini Osteria. After dinner, the night wrapped up with a surprise musical performance from... Maya Rudolph. The SNL alum has taken on a side gig to her acting career: she’s one-half of the Prince cover band PRINCESS, tapping into a childhood dream and longtime obsession of the legendary musician. (She performs with her friend since college, Gretchen Lieberum.)

A dance party ensued as Rudolph and Lieberum sang “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Delirious,” and more hits with a hint of choreography, as well as Prince’s signature high-pitched wails. Once their endorphin-boosting set was over, it almost felt too soon to call it a night. But it was a Wednesday, after all, so we had to carry the hump-day high through to the weekend.

BEST DRESSED: Scout and Tallulah Willis in low-key coordinating knitwear and statement pants, accessorized with By Far bags and shoes

Scout (right) and Tallulah (left) Willis at the By Far store opening party in L.A. Getty/Donato Sardella

OVERHEARD: “It’s Wednesday, time to get nasty, yeah?” — Maya Rudolph

By Far store on Melrose Place. By Far founders and sisters (from left to right) Sabina Gyosheva, Denitsa Bumbarova, and Valentina Ignatova. Inside the By Far store. DJ Kitty Cash Maria Bakalova The dinner party setting for By Far. The dinner party tablescape for By Far. Elsa Hosk Emma Roberts Soko Guests enjoying dinner outside of By Far. Rachael Leigh Cook Maya Rudolph performing with PRINCESS. Guests enjoying a surprise performance from PRINCESS. Photos by Getty/Donato Sardella

Visit By Far’s new Los Angeles flagship at 8408 Melrose Place.