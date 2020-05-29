Cara Delevingne Designed A Pride Collection For Puma

To celebrate Pride in June, Cara Delevingne is teaming up with Puma again for a special collection to support the LGBTQ+ community. Her partnership with the activewear brand has been evolving since 2016, first as the face for campaigns and now trying her hand at design, including her recent collaboration between Puma and Balmain.

Titled "From PUMA With Love," Delevingne created a 13-piece collection of tees, hoodies, slides, and a waist bag adorned with colorful graphics and rainbow hues.

"The LGBTQIA community has always been so important to me. This [collaboration] just made sense, you know? I've been so lucky with Puma, in everything we've ever discussed, they've always been open to new ideas and my perspective," said Delevingne in an interview with Vogue.

The new launch will be available on Puma's website starting June 1, is priced between $20 and $45, and 20% of the proceeds will help support such LGBTQ+ charities as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and Mind Out on behalf of the The Cara Delevingne Foundation. (If the slides from the collection happen to be on your wishlist, you'll have to wait, since those won't be available until June 28.)

Beyond the product release, Delevingne will celebrate Pride with Puma through the month of June with a number of virtual events, from giveaways and digital hangouts to exclusive activations on social media. To get updates on what's in store, Puma and Delevingne will reveal more details on their respective Instagram accounts.

See Delevingne's "From PUMA With Love" collection, below.