Cardi B is a good friend. The kind of friend who features you on her number one song then gifts you a celebratory Birkin. Megan Thee Stallion posted a video on Instagram showing off her new, hand-painted handbag from Cardi B writing, "My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something 😭😭😭😭 not the birkinnnnnnnn 😭😭😭 thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you. I wonder what I'm gonna get her."

The orange Birkin is painted with Megan on it next to a white tiger, a nod to the duo's "WAP" music video. On the bottom of the bag is Cardi's signature along with a message: "Thank you Meg. Really appreciate you!"

Earlier this week, Cardi B celebrated the song going number one on Instagram and thanked Megan in her message.

"Thank you soo much @theestallion," she wrote. "I don't even know how to thank you, I wish I can give you a big ass hug!!!"

In these times of social distancing, a simple hug isn't as feasible as it once was. Apparently, the next best thing is a custom Birkin, which starts off at a cool $12,000. There are worse alternatives. Check out Megan's new bag, below.