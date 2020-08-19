In a market that is oversaturated with merch, it takes a true champion to get the world's attention (and wallets). Cardi B is that champion. Cardi announced the release of new merch for her latest single with Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP," and it will protect from any unwanted... wetness.

Mid-length transparent raincoats are available in pink, black, and white. "WAP" is written across the chest while XXX and 18+ are stamped on the sleeves. She's also launched an umbrella, in black or white, which also has "WAP" on it. Just because you have a WAP doesn't mean you like getting caught in the rain.

Other items available include airbrushed T-shirts, hoodies, and sports bras, as well as crop tops with Cardi and Megan printed on them. Unfortunately, hand-painted Birkins are not part of the official merch release.

Cardi isn't the first person this summer to sell rain gear. In honor of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's single, "Rain On Me," Gaga released an umbrella, poncho, and matching rain boots. There really is no excuse to get caught in the rain during 2020.

The official "WAP" merch is available now. The raincoat retails for $125 while the umbrella $25. If you live in the Pacific Northwest, I'd recommend getting both.