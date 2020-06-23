Jeena Sharma
Cat-Eye Sunglasses Are Still Summer's Favorite Accessory

No style has had a more lasting impact than the cat-eye silhouette.

With summer officially in full swing, wardrobes are no doubt in overhaul mode. But there are some essential style staples that remain timeless, no matter what's trending: sunglasses. The beloved accessory has remained a permanent addition to every outfit. And sure, most of us are still in quarantine with limited ability to travel, but you don't need a special occasion to make a fashion statement.

Given the right pair, the seemingly subtle accessory has the ability to make or break your entire look. But picking the best style starts with the shape of your face. While there are no doubt numerous options to choose — from aviators and wayfarers to oversized frames — arguably, no silhouette has had a more lasting impact than the cat-eye.

The classic '90s style has seen a lot of updates over time but remains a virtual favorite since Adam Selman designed a slim cat-eye version, dubbed The Last Lolita, for Le Specs in 2016, which instantly became a bestselling "It" item and street style favorite. Over the years, the popular silhouette inspired even more designer-name versions on nearly every major runway. What's more is that it's the one shape that seems to look great on almost anybody.

Whether you're headed on your daily stroll or a socially distanced date, see and shop some of our favorite cat-eye styles for the season, below.

Alain Mikli Le Matin Sunglasses
Farfetch

The checkered print is a funkier take on the retro style, and will have you channel old Hollywood charm while making a statement.

Le Specs Liar Lair Cat-eye Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Net-a-porter

Inspired by '90s-era California, these classic, no-nonsense tortoiseshell glasses come crafted from acetate and finished with dark brown lenses.

Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Celine

There are only so many ways you can go wrong with Celine. This is definitely not one of them. Its mirrored lenses will instantly stand out regardless of how casual the rest of your ensemble may be.

Becky IV
Diff Eyewear

The gradient lenses add a vintage feel to these oversized sunnies, while the translucent frames are super versatile, so you can pair it with any outfit.

Lyla Combination Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters

We've moved on from "clout goggles." This season's cat-eye version is less meme-able and more fashion-worthy.

Prada Eyewear Tinted Cat-eye Sunglasses
Farfetch

These candy-colored Prada shades are not only a fun twist to the standard range of cat-eyes, but are also bound to be a conversation starter at your next beach excursion.

Cat-Eye Transparent-Acetate Sunglasses
Saint Laurent

If you want to turn your cat-eye frames up a notch, might we suggest a pair in a vibrant neon green?

Sloane Ranger
Reality Eyewear

Or a summer-friendly coral hue could do the trick, too.

Longchamp Le Pliage Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom

Not every part of your outfit has to be dramatic and intense. These unpretentious yet sleek sunnies feature bar hardware and a gilded logo at the temples to balance out your wildest looks.

Quay x Lizzo Flex Cat Eye Sunglasses in Yellow
Quay

Quay's collaboration with Lizzo includes this two-tone cat-eye pair in bright yellow, an exclusive colorway available at ASOS.

Marc Jacobs Crystal Embellished Cat Eye Sunglasses
Ssense

If you're going to go all out with your ensemble, look no further than these studded Marc Jacobs sunglasses. Embellished with colorful jewels and golden frames, they’re like a mini party on your face.