With summer officially in full swing, wardrobes are no doubt in overhaul mode. But there are some essential style staples that remain timeless, no matter what's trending: sunglasses. The beloved accessory has remained a permanent addition to every outfit. And sure, most of us are still in quarantine with limited ability to travel, but you don't need a special occasion to make a fashion statement.

Given the right pair, the seemingly subtle accessory has the ability to make or break your entire look. But picking the best style starts with the shape of your face. While there are no doubt numerous options to choose — from aviators and wayfarers to oversized frames — arguably, no silhouette has had a more lasting impact than the cat-eye.

The classic '90s style has seen a lot of updates over time but remains a virtual favorite since Adam Selman designed a slim cat-eye version, dubbed The Last Lolita, for Le Specs in 2016, which instantly became a bestselling "It" item and street style favorite. Over the years, the popular silhouette inspired even more designer-name versions on nearly every major runway. What's more is that it's the one shape that seems to look great on almost anybody.

Whether you're headed on your daily stroll or a socially distanced date, see and shop some of our favorite cat-eye styles for the season, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.