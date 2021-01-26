It was an intimate family affair for Chanel's Spring 2021 couture show, which debuted on Tuesday. The vast space of the Grand Palais was transformed into a countryside wedding in the South of France, with only the closest friends of the French fashion house — Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, and Charlotte Casiraghi — scattered throughout the socially distant front row.

"I knew we couldn't organize a big show, that we would have to invent something else, so I came up with the idea of a small cortege that would come down the stairs of the Grand Palais and pass beneath arches of flowers," designer Virginie Viard said in an official statement. "Like a family celebration, a wedding…"

As is tradition with Chanel's couture shows, the final look was a wedding dress. This time Viard took inspiration from the 1920s, creating a long-sleeved ecru satin crêpe gown with a winged collar and tulle train.

"I love big family reunions, when the generations all come together. It's so warm. There's this spirit at Chanel today. Because Chanel is also like a family," Viard continued. "I wanted to bring the models together for family photos, like those you can see in photo albums."

Take a look at the Chanel Spring 2021 couture collection and runway show, below.

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel