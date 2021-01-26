Fashion
Chanel Turned Its Couture Show Into A Bohemian Wedding
With guests like Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Paradis, and Lily-Rose Depp.
It was an intimate family affair for Chanel's Spring 2021 couture show, which debuted on Tuesday. The vast space of the Grand Palais was transformed into a countryside wedding in the South of France, with only the closest friends of the French fashion house — Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, and Charlotte Casiraghi — scattered throughout the socially distant front row.
"I knew we couldn't organize a big show, that we would have to invent something else, so I came up with the idea of a small cortege that would come down the stairs of the Grand Palais and pass beneath arches of flowers," designer Virginie Viard said in an official statement. "Like a family celebration, a wedding…"
As is tradition with Chanel's couture shows, the final look was a wedding dress. This time Viard took inspiration from the 1920s, creating a long-sleeved ecru satin crêpe gown with a winged collar and tulle train.
"I love big family reunions, when the generations all come together. It's so warm. There's this spirit at Chanel today. Because Chanel is also like a family," Viard continued. "I wanted to bring the models together for family photos, like those you can see in photo albums."
Take a look at the Chanel Spring 2021 couture collection and runway show, below.