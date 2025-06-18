The It Dress Of The Moment Is Not As Summery As You’d Think

A few notable moments to rely on during any given summer: a NYLON party of some kind (the Hamptons are calling), a new European destination bound to be the next it spot, and a must-have dress. One contender for the dress of the moment has emerged, and it’s not floral or sheer: It’s a Marine Serre strapless wool twill dress — not necessarily breathable or “summery” — but capturing the girls’ attention nonetheless.

The dress was first worn by a celebrity a year ago, as Kaia Gerber plucked it right off the Paris Fashion Week mens’ runway it debuted on in June 2024 to wear it to the Olympic Games opening ceremony. Almost a year later, after it was manufactured sustainably in black and a checked jacquard, some of our faves are passing it around. Mary Beth Barone was spotted in it, then Alix Earle wore it in Cannes, and our cover girl Dove Cameron wore it for her stripped-back shoot.

Instagram/@alixearle Max Montgomery 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

A few notable styling tricks to take away from this: An embellished or otherwise metallic-accented dress like this doesn’t need much jewelry. If anything, jewelry will take away from the tidiness of the neckline and Serre’s signature crescent logo. Go heavy on the skin highlight à la Dove, or go for a subtle tan to make sure the otherwise muted dress pops. A general note to take away is leaning into non-summery fabrics and patterns, yet relying on summertime accessories like a great tan and freshly moisturized skin to make it pop. (And may we suggest a fabulous going-out heel, too?)