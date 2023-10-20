Fashion
Meet Some Of The Bright Talent Behind SHEIN’s Designer Program
Get a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process for the new collection.
Whether your wardrobe is going through a seasonal transition, you’re starting a new job, or you’re just looking for a style reset, this is your gentle reminder to take a minute to reflect and figure out the intentions you want to put into the world. This can also relate to your wardrobe — as you put away bathing suits to make room for sweaters, you can also vow to be more intentional with your clothing.
To help bridge the gap between sustainable and affordable fashion, SHEIN created their evoluSHEIN by Design initiative that centers on a more mindful approach to fashion, using more sustainable materials to design a variety of styles at an accessible price point. Every piece in the newly released collections consists of at least 30 percent preferred materials — including recycled polyester and forest-safe viscose — selected for their lower environmental impacts. The recycled polyester from this collection comes from recycled plastic bottles and textile scraps, while forest-safe viscose fibers are made from wood pulp sourced from sustainably managed forests.
The latest evoluSHEIN collaboration features six new collections exclusively designed by talented artists who are part of SHEIN’s designer incubator program, SHEIN X. Since 2021, this program has championed independent fashion designers by giving them unprecedented access to SHEIN’s supply chain, technology, and marketing resources. The retailer has committed to invest an additional $50 million in SHEIN X over the next five years.
Learn more about these independent designers and their evoluSHEIN collections here, along with tips on how to style their pieces below. Also, if you’re a designer or artist interested in applying to the SHEIN X program, you can easily apply here.
Alexandria Carroll
Alexandria's brand, The Modern Alien, focuses on funky, up-cycled fashion and utilizes stretchy fabrics that cater to different body types. "Sustainability is important to me because this is technically the only planet we can live on," says Carroll. Pair this lush green cutout dress, made from recycled polyester fibers, with minimalist gold jewelry and chunky platforms for an otherworldly look.
Anke Wonder
You’ll want to forgo neutrals once you see the bold color and unique prints in Anke Wonder’s collection. Take your look to a new level with this maximalist skirt. Whether you pair it with a T-shirt or turtleneck, it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
Jacqueline City
Jacqueline passionately believes her designs are a love letter to nature and the 1970s, saying “my brand is for everyone; it’s really inclusive.” Her pieces are filled with romantic details, tailored silhouettes, and retro graphics. This trench coat has a vintage-inspired vibe to it that would pair well with knee-high boots and a beret. You’ll stay warm knowing that it’s made with recycled fabrics and designed by someone who puts sustainability and inclusivity at the forefront.
Farah Naz
Designer Farah Naz has an eye for all things art, and this attention to detail is evident in her designs. “It's very important to keep fabric on your mind before starting the designing process," she says. These gorgeous pants are far from your average printed piece, and their colorful detailing makes this an amazing choice for fancier events, like birthday soirées or fall weddings.
Lillian Butterworth
If you’re hunting for versatile pieces, you’ll find ample options with Lillian’s line. The designer makes pieces that range from stylish and work-friendly to readily wearable for a leisurely weekend. "The recycled polyester we're using is made from a waste product — I think it's really great that [it] can be turned into something new that people are not only going to be able to afford, but also will really love," she says. Put your best foot forward at work with this stylish white button vest, which you can pair with matching white pants and gold accent jewelry.
Lauren Flagg
Everything’s better when fashion is comfortable — a key principle for Lauren when designing her “Obviously Vintage” line. Using sustainable fabrics is also of utmost importance to her, and this chic boxy button shirt embodies both of those beliefs. Pair this top with plaid slacks or a pleated skirt for a cute preppy look.