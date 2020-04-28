You Can Now Purchase Cloth Face Masks From Billie Eilish & Ariana Grande

Now that wearing face masks is part of everyday life, more cloth masks that you'll actually want to wear are becoming more and more available. Bravado, the music merch company responsible for some of the world's top pop artists, recently launched the initiative We've Got You Covered, offering face masks for music fans from Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and more.

All proceeds from the masks' purchases, which retail for $15, will go to various charities supporting the music industry during the COVID-19 crisis, including MusiCares and Help Musicians.

"I'm humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time," said Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic in an official statement. "This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe."

The current pandemic has hit the music industry especially hard, even affecting major label artists like Eilish and Bieber, who have both been forced to cancel shows. While those two probably aren't strapped for cash in isolation, there are plenty of musicians and artists who are, and who are relying on the donations of others to survive right now.

Check out some of the masks available for purchase, below, and visit We've Got You Covered for more.