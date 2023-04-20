The Best Coachella Street Style, From Crochet to Y2K

While it’s not on the traditional runway calendar, Coachella has emerged as a fashion season of its own. Festival style has become synonymous with the Coachella-specific aesthetic over the years: a bohemian, desert-ready mix of lightweight layers and dust-friendly boots that can withstand three days of music through a vast range of temperatures. In 2023, however, festival attendees are much more open to experimentation; gone are the days of flowing maxi skirts and flower headbands, and in their place are a wide variety of hyper-trendy styles, many of which were popularized on TikTok. There’s DIY-friendly crochet, motocross-inspired bikercore, yee-haw cowboy-core, and of course, the continued Y2K resurgence in the form of butterfly halter tops and all things shiny or futuristic. The most interesting of the outfits incorporated many of these at once.

NYLON was on the ground at weekend one of Coachella in Indio, and ahead of the festival’s second weekend, get some inspiration from the best street style we saw, below.

Shanelle Infante/Nylon

