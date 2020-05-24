Platform wedges and chunky sandals certainly have their place, but when it comes to comfortable, effortlessly cool shoes for summer, there’s no option quite so versatile as a classic pair of sneakers. A staple of laid-back West Coast style, the fact that sneakers won’t leave your feet blistered and sore after a weekend exploring the city certainly doesn’t hurt, either. This season, there’s a whole new crop of cool, comfy sneakers that look great with summer outfits — and discovering them for yourself is as easy as reading through this list.

The reasons to love sneakers are virtually endless, but arguably one of their best qualities is their infinite versatility. The best sneakers pair well with everything from bike shorts to blazers, they’re the key to any successful athleisure look, and they add an unexpected juxtaposition to more dressed-up outfits. This roundup features the most noteworthy iterations of the season’s coolest sneaker trends, in a wide range of styles to suit anyone’s taste. While the picks you’ll find here vary in material, style, and silhouette, each pair has been hand-picked by editors for their comfort and ability to work with countless summer outfits. Whether you’re all about sneakers that make a bold statement or you prefer to stick with styles that are a bit more subdued, you’ll find plenty of options to fall in love with, just ahead.

Read on to discover the cool, comfy sneakers you’ll be rocking all summer long.

1. The Timeless PUMAs That Have Been Cool Since The '80s

Since they were originally released in the '80s, PUMA's California sneakers have been one of the brand's most iconic styles. Drawing inspiration from the laid-back streetwear of the West Coast, they're made of pebbled cowhide leather and have chunky stacked soles and a low-top silhouette. Choose from a range of classic color combinations, including black and gold, silver, and a pretty shade of rose.

Available sizes: 5.5-11

2. A Pair Of Stylish, Workout-Friendly Athletic Sneakers

Champion's best-selling Storm sneakers prove that even the most practical shoes can still look stylish. Their flexible mesh uppers are not only lightweight and breathable but they'll stretch to mold to the shape of your foot to ensure they fit like a glove. Cushioned memory foam sock liners add even more comfort, while their sleek slip-on design makes for easy on and off.

Available sizes: 6-11

3. A Pair Of Platform Sneakers To Give You Some Extra Height

These Care Of by Puma sneakers are about as classic as they come. The stacked 3-inch platform provides the perfect amount of lift, while the flexible cushioned insole ensures all-day comfort. Plus, because they're made of genuine leather, they're super easy to wipe clean to keep them looking bright. If white is too high maintenance for you, know that these sneakers also come in black, as well as a sandy shade of beige.

Available sizes: 6-11.5

4. A Pair Of Retro, Color-Blocked Sneakers That Make A Statement

Vibrant color-blocking and chunky, sculpted details give these Nova sneakers a retro look that's straight out of the '90s. Inspired by vintage running shoes from PUMA's archives, their partial mesh uppers mean they're far more lightweight and breathable than they look. Most exciting, though, is the wealth of cool designs they come in — between trendy animal prints, metallics, and neons, you'll have no problem finding a pair that works with your summer wardrobe.

Available sizes: 5.5-11

5. An Updated Version Of Classic Lace-Up Keds

At first glance, these could easily be mistaken for Keds' iconic canvas sneakers. Look more closely, though, and you'll find that they're actually made with supple, buttery leather. This not only elevates their look, but it also increases their durability and makes them easy to wipe clean. Other perks include their cushioned OrthoLite insoles and soft fabric lining, which will help prevent blisters as you're breaking them in.

Available sizes: 4-13 (including wide, X-wide, and narrow)

6. These Versatile Tennis Shoes Made Of Chic Woven Leather

Supple leather and woven details elevate these otherwise simple sneakers, while their monochromatic color means they're about as versatile as it gets. In addition to the deep midnight blue pictured above, they’re also available in a sleek all-white style.

Available sizes: 5-10.5

7. A Comfy Pair Of Sneakers With Luxe Satin Accents

Shimmering satin makes these Care of by PUMA sneakers stand out, which provides an unexpected contrast to their classic, sporty design. Easy to dress up or down, they're the perfect casual shoe to wear with tees and denim cut-offs, and will look equally cool juxtaposed with all your midi skirts and babydoll dresses.

Available sizes: 6-11.5

8. These Iconic Retro Sneakers That Are Sustainably Made

On-trend and timeless at the same time, Tretorn's iconic NylitePlus sneakers truly have it all. The signature shoe that made the eco-friendly friendly brand as popular as it is today, they're beloved for their exceptional comfort and classic retro look. Made of sturdy canvas with durable rubber soles, they're available in your choice of 11 chic designs, which range from clean, classic white with vibrantly-colored accents to more futuristic styles in monochromatic metallics.

Available sizes: 4-12

9. These Supple Leather Low-Tops That Are Super Easy To Dress Up

The classic camel color elevates these sophisticated low-top sneakers; if you wanted to, you could definitely get away with wearing them in an office setting. They're the perfect comfy shoes to complete all your monochromatic looks, and will look equally chic with everything from bold prints to denim. Made of smooth, supple leather, the simple design also comes in a pretty peacock blue.

Available sizes: 5-10.5

10. These Fun Printed Sneakers That Are Surprisingly Versatile

At this point, we can all agree that leopard print is basically a more fun version of a neutral — which is exactly what makes these canvas sneakers such a dream. The perfect way to elevate any monochromatic look, they'll make even a basic tee and jeans feel so much more interesting. Made of durable canvas with a classic lace-up style, their rubber platform soles provide just the right amount of lift.

Available sizes: 6-11

11. The Ultra Comfy Adidas Kicks That Feel Like Walking On Clouds

Slip into adidas' Cloudfoam sneakers, and you'll immediately understand how they got their name. Because the timeless leather kicks are designed with the brand's signature Cloadfoam footbeds, you'll legitimately feel like you're stepping on soft, cushiony clouds. They're available in 21 stylish designs, ranging from classic black and white to statement-making, shimmering metallics.

Available sizes: 5-11

12. This Show-Stopping Pair Of Sneakers That Are Guaranteed To Bring In Compliments

While neutrals like black or white are admittedly more versatile, they'll never compete with the drama of these cool retro kicks from PUMA. A more refined version of last summer's chunky dad sneakers, they feel fresh, fun, and fashionable, without being over-the-the-top or overly trendy. Made of light, breathable nylon with suede accents for textural appeal, their aesthetic is somehow both retro and futuristic.

Available sizes: 5.5-11

13. A Platform Version Of Superga's Iconic Canvas Low-Tops

Exaggerated platform soles take Superga's iconic canvas sneakers up a notch. Platforms have enjoyed a resurgence recently, along with practically every other trend you loved in the '90s. Pair these with a crop top and boyfriend jeans for a fun, playful look, or throw them on with a bodycon dress and you're ready for a night out. In addition to white, they're available in a gorgeous range of sherbet-inspired pastels, including aqua, baby pink, and the perfect shade of butter yellow.

Available sizes: 6-10

14. A Canvas Version Of Tretorn's Classic Eco-Friendly Sneakers

If you're partial to canvas sneakers, this timeless pair by Tretorn is an excellent (and impressively affordable!) option. Designed in a classic low-top silhouette with durable rubber soles, they'll look great with literally everything in your closet. And, because they're super light and compact, they're a great shoe to throw in your suitcase or duffel bag for travel. Choose from four neutral colors: white, sand, steel gray, or white and navy stripes.

Available sizes: 4-12

15. These Summer-y Canvas Low Tops With Espadrille-Style Soles

Somewhere between espadrilles and classic canvas sneakers, there are Tretorn's Eve sneakers — aka your new summer go-tos. The natural woven texture adds sophistication to their stacked platform soles, giving them a laid-back, beachy look that exudes carefree summer vibes. Throw them on with white denim cut-offs or a breezy dress, and you're ready for lunch on the boardwalk, bike rides with bae, and sipping rosé on every patio in town.

Available sizes: 4-12

16. Yet Another Twist On Tretorn's Iconic Sneakers — This Time With Trendy Leopard Print Accents

Another stylish option from Tretorn, the Nylite25Plus sneakers come in even more fashion-forward designs, including the on-trend animal print featured in the picture. They're every bit as comfortable as the originals, thanks to the brand's signature cushioned insoles. Pair them with anything from boyfriend jeans to maxi dresses — these classic canvas kicks will always be in style.

Available sizes: 4-12

17. These Comfy, Breathable Sneakers That Make Athleisure Outfits So Much Cooler

Comfy, sporty, and a tiny bit futuristic, these adidas U_Path sneakers will instantly make any casual outfit feel 10 times cooler. Featuring the trio of bold stripes that have become the brand's signature, their stretchy mesh uppers mold to fit your feet, ensuring a comfortable, made-for-you fit from day one. Plus, they're available in tons of fun, versatile color combos, making it easy to find a style that works for your wardrobe.

Available sizes: 5-11

18. Another Must-Have Pair Of Eco-Friendly Sneakers From Tretorn

Yet another beloved sneaker from Tretorn, the Nylite2 sneakers are definitive prove that the iconic Scandinavian brand literally can't miss. Lightweight and breathable, the retro-chic sneakers hold true to Tretorn's sustainably-minded ethos, with their signature EcoOrtholite liners ensuring comfort with every step. Plus, like all Tretorn sneakers, they're available in half sizes, making it easy to get a glass slipper fit.

Available sizes: 4-12

19. These Fashion-Forward Sneakers With A Luxe Calf Hair Texture

Rich textures and an abstract animal print help these otherwise simple sneakers come alive; it's hard to imagine a more effortless way to dress up a white tee and jeans. Their genuine calf hair uppers give them a touch a glamour, while their espadrille-finished rubber soles add a beachy, summery element. Even if you're not into the cheetah, don't rule them out just yet — they also come in multiple types of snakeskin print and raffia.

Available sizes: 6-13 (regular, wide)

20. A Unique Twist On Superga's Iconic Canvas Sneakers

A fun twist on Superga's classic canvas low-tops, these are reimagined as sporty slip-on mules. A unique alternative to flip-flops and other slip-ons, their canvas construction means they're super light and breathable. With their timeless, slightly preppy look, they'll be so perfect paired with a tennis skirt or polo dress. Don't do white sneakers? No worries — these cuties also come in six more pretty pastel shades.

Available sizes: 6-10

21. These Timeless White Sneakers That Were Inspired By Classic Men's Basketball Shoes

If minimalist, monochromatic sneakers are your thing, you can't go wrong with this timeless pair of Hoops, also by adidas. Made of smooth vegan leather and breathable mesh, their durable rubber soles have a subtle 1-inch platform. Inspired by classic men's basketball shoes, they'll add a sporty-chic vibe to any casual summer outfit.

Available sizes: 5-11

22. A Pair Of Soft Suede Tennis Shoes In A Trendy Monochromatic Color Scheme

If you're looking for sophisticated sneakers that'll pair well with all your favorite summer skirts and sundresses, these gorgeous suede tennis shoes are an excellent option. Made of buttery genuine leather with durable rubber soles, their sleek monochromatic design gives them a sophisticated look, especially since soft pastels are having a moment this season.