The Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week Is A Scandi-Girl Dream

Gloomy skies and scattered showers didn’t stop attendees from putting their best fits forward at Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Denmark-based event precedes the entirety of fashion month, with showcases for the upcoming Spring 2024 season underway from August 7 to 11. With that not only comes presentations from emerging and eco-friendly designers, but also some stellar street style looks, as the city’s residents are always known for being effortlessly minimal and cool. And this August, the outfits do not disappoint.

Throughout the five-day event, guests were captured on the Scandi streets keeping warm amidst the storm rocking this year’s notable trends, from coquette-inspired rosettes and ribbons, to puffy blouses and maxi skirts. There was also a slew of TikTok’s most sought-after ‘core styles — motorcore and blokecore were a couple of the many we spotted — and the weather didn’t stop show goers from bringing out their end-of-summer silhouettes and designer pieces.

While we may or may not have Copenhagen FOMO, we’re still keeping close tabs on all of the fashion inspiration to shop for the rest of the year ahead. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite Copenhagen Spring 2024 Fashion Week street style, with more to be updated, below.

