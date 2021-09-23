Fall’s coolest pattern has a western flare and is guaranteed to be everywhere this season. Zebra, snakeskin, and leopard print step aside, cow is the new must-have animal print and it covers all your staples, from denim to bags, hats, and boots. Whether spotted on the runways, scattered throughout the looks of your favorite celebrities, or staking claim on your Instagram Explore Page, cow print is making itself a necessary purchase for your fall wardrobe.

Recent notable celebrity looks featuring cow print include Kylie Jenner’s Acne Studios boot look, Beyoncé’s lavender Ivy Park fit, and Dua Lipa’s green Mowalola dress and bag. As proven by these outfits, cow print can come in unexpected colorways, making it a major statement or can be worn as a pseudo-neutral in expected black-and-white or brown-and-white tones. If you’re not ready to go all in on the motif, there are easy but still fun ways to integrate this funky print into your everyday looks. Start with traditional accessories, such as a mid-size purse or a classic boot, to accentuate your minimal fall looks. For more experimental dressers, color and texture upgrade contemporary pieces, like a bucket hat or corset.

Your fringe jackets, cowboy boots, and denim shirts have a new partner in their closet takeover, and we’ve picked out the best to buy this fall. So to add cow print to your western wardrobe, keep scrolling.

