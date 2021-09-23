Copelyn Bengel
22 Cow-Print Pieces To Channel Westernwear This Fall

Bucket hats, cowboy boots, printed denim, yeehaw!

Fall’s coolest pattern has a western flare and is guaranteed to be everywhere this season. Zebra, snakeskin, and leopard print step aside, cow is the new must-have animal print and it covers all your staples, from denim to bags, hats, and boots. Whether spotted on the runways, scattered throughout the looks of your favorite celebrities, or staking claim on your Instagram Explore Page, cow print is making itself a necessary purchase for your fall wardrobe.

Recent notable celebrity looks featuring cow print include Kylie Jenner’s Acne Studios boot look, Beyoncé’s lavender Ivy Park fit, and Dua Lipa’s green Mowalola dress and bag. As proven by these outfits, cow print can come in unexpected colorways, making it a major statement or can be worn as a pseudo-neutral in expected black-and-white or brown-and-white tones. If you’re not ready to go all in on the motif, there are easy but still fun ways to integrate this funky print into your everyday looks. Start with traditional accessories, such as a mid-size purse or a classic boot, to accentuate your minimal fall looks. For more experimental dressers, color and texture upgrade contemporary pieces, like a bucket hat or corset.

Your fringe jackets, cowboy boots, and denim shirts have a new partner in their closet takeover, and we’ve picked out the best to buy this fall. So to add cow print to your western wardrobe, keep scrolling.

Dagget F Boot
Jeffrey Campbell

These on-trend cowboy boots are in traditional black-and-white tones.

LEIA CORSET
Miaou

With all-over boning and a pretty neckline, this cool-girl corset can be dressed down over a T-shirt or up with a skirt and heels.

SYL BAG | COW PONYHAIR
Brandon Blackwood

Your everyday bag comes in cow print with a ponyhair texture.

Cow Print Halter Top
Altard State

This classic Y2K halter has a light brown cow print and can be worn with a matching skirt for a full look.

1978 Cow Print Loafers
Camper

Workwear cow print is new for fall in a menswear-style loafer.

Meru Micro Mini Cow-Print Calf Hair Bag
Max + Min

The chicest cow print in all the land is this mini bag with white leather and gold hardware details.

Midland Cow Print Jeans
12th Tribe

Casual cow print is here in different forms of denim, including these straight leg jeans.

Cow Print Fleece Bucket Hat
Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise

The fuzzy Y2K bucket hat is still here and reinvented in a pale pink cow print.

Old School Mid Heel Clogs
No. 6

As clogs continue to trend through fall, a cow print pair is a welcome way to add comfortable shoes to your wardrobe.

COW PRINT STRAGGLER MINI SKIRT
Obey

The standard mini skirt is arguably cuter in a camel-colored cow print.

Greg Shoe in Cow
Brother Vellies

A personal favorite, the easy slide has a cow print version and it’s perfect for fall.

Blueberry Blast cow-print cotton-blend socks
Socksss

In graphic blue cow print, these sporty tube socks combine streetwear and westernwear.

FAUX COWHIDE BUCKET HAT
Lele Sadoughi

This faux cowhide bucket hat features neutral tones to complement any fit.

Cow-Printed Denim Trucker Jacket
Anthropologie

Your go-to jean jacket has a fun twist in black-and-white cow print denim.

Daisy Platform Cow Print Military Boots
Koi Footwear

This combat boot is an unexpected combination of punk and western trends.

High & Wide Jean - Cow Print
Urban Outfitters

These wide-leg jeans have a relaxed fit and a chocolate cow print.

Gloria Belt, Pink Cow
Lisa Says Gah

This pink cow-print belt has a girly floral buckle and also comes in black or brown.

Cow Print Zipped Tank Top
Cider

This zipped tank top has cargo-style pockets and a pastel blue print.

Lucy Blouse
Pistola Denim

Wearable loungewear continues its streak in casual clothing and this silky cow print top is a comfy staple.

Plus all over cow print cut out bra top in purple
Adidas x Ivy Park

This bra top is a snippet of the cow print in Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park collection in various colors and pieces.

Dara Cow Print Mini Crescent Shoulder Bag
Malibu Skye

This crescent-shaped bag can be worn as a ‘90s shoulder bag or signature crossbody.

Fluff Yeah Slide Cow Print
UGG

The coziest slipper is getting into cow print, too.