The more time we spend isolated inside our own homes, the more we realize these spaces could use a little more zhuzhing up. On Wednesday, Crosby Studios officially embarked on its new venture, Crosby Studios Home, a lifestyle brand made up of bright and bold home goods and loungewear inspired by art.

Harry Nuriev, who founded the original architecture and design studio back in 2014 and responsible for the viral "Balenciaga couch" that debuted at Design Miami in 2019, spent his time in quarantine dreaming up ideas to apply the Crosby Studios ethos to personal spaces.

"I wanted to make signature Crosby designs more accessible, so that anyone can bring new energy to an interior without having to give it a full makeover," Nuriev told NYLON in an email. "I make so many original art objects and furniture pieces for all of my interior designs, and I realized the best way for everyone to have a piece of the Crosby aesthetic is by breaking down a space into small goods."

The debut collection includes head-turning pieces like small stools and candles (for baths, suggested Nuriev), glassware and velour dining chairs for future dinner parties, terry cloth notebooks, and a sock-shaped rug. "It really is created to cater to people’s needs and desires around their homes," added Nuriev. "I know if I'm going to watch a movie I will definitely need the Crosby Friend human size pillow, blue fur blanket, and an ottoman."

The brand is currently showcasing the offerings through a virtual (and shoppable) apartment. Shop the debut collection on HBX, and check out some of the products, below.

Courtesy of Crosby Studios Home

