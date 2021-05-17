Erika Harwood

Fashion

17 Anklets To Make 2021 Feel Like 1999

Don’t forget to coordinate with your butterfly clips.

Fashion relics from the past have seem to be coming back again. And while the return of low-rise jeans and trucker hats have been met with polarizing responses. The humble, summer-friendly anklet has always been embraced as a trend. From Karl Lagerfeld’s nod to Lindsay Lohan’s alcohol monitoring bracelet in Chanel’s Spring 2008 collection to Lil Uzi Vert’s $80,000 diamond anklet, the accessory type has never exactly left. In 2021, though, it has asserted itself as one of the year’s most popular accessories to wear right now.

Brands like VibeSzn and Wolf Circus offer sleek chains for delicate ankle additions or layering while others, including Felizist and Brinker & Eliza, throw it back a little with more retro details, like textured charms and colorful beads.

The best part of the surge in anklets, beyond their nostalgia factor, is the versatility. Whether you’re wearing sneakers or flip-flops, bundled in socks or going commando, there’s always room for an anklet... or two, or three.

Below, we’ve picked 17 of the coolest anklets on the market from Frasier Sterling, Adinas Jewels, Notte Jewelry, and more. Get on board now because you know the next stop will probably be toe rings.

The Year Anklet
VibeSzn

Real '90s kids can get their birth year customized on this gold anklet.

Custom Star Crossed Lovers Anklet
Frasier Sterling

For kids of any decade, get your name (or whatever else you want!) customized in dangling charms.

The LENNY ANKLET
Blackcurrant Pop

This one's for the charm-obsessed.

Herringbone Anklet in Sterling Silver
Wolf Circus

A simple and subtle silver chain.

Darja Pearl Anklet
Felizist

Ankles deserve the elegance of pearls, too.

FOLI ANKLET
Jenny Bird

Gold shells for a glamorous beach moment.

THE CIRCLE CZ CHARM ANKLET
Argento Vivo

Ankles coming through drippin'.

BABY ANKLET
Mayol Jewelry

No need for stacking with this layered anklet.

STARLET ANKLET
Brinker & Eliza

A throwback to the handmade beaded bracelets of yore.

Baby Devil Anklet
Evry Jewels

A super-chunky chain, available in gold or silver.

OAXACA
SVNR

Add the matching bracelet and necklace for a coordinated beach look.

Pavé Rainbow Triple Butterfly Anklet
Adinas Jewels

The colorful butterflies make for a 2-in-1 '90s vibe.

GOLD PLATED STERLING SILVER T BAR ANKLET
Pawnshop

A simple T-bar chain made from ethically-sourced materials.

Balance anklet
Stella and Bow

Get one for each ankle for extra balance.

BUTTERCUP ANKLET STACK
Arms of Eve

A set of three to stack as you please.

MINI WILD WILDFLOWERS BRACELET & ANKLET
Notte Jewelry

This handmade anklet offers a floral pick-me-up.

Laurel Chain Anklet
Rellery

A delicate leaf chain perfect to wear alone or layered.