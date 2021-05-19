A favorite brand in the bra category, CUUP is now expanding into swimwear. Set to officially launch on Thursday, CUUP Swim debuts with a six-style collection and options to fit as many body types, as the brand spent two years on creating the new line with 100 fittings on 25 different women’s bodies.

The swim bottoms range from sizes XS to XXXL, while tops are available in 53 bra sizes, from 30A to 42F. For those unsure of their size, CUUP has assembled a team of Fit Therapists who can guide customers on finding their best-fitting size through virtual appointments. Tops and bottoms are also sold separately, which means you can mix and match any of the three top styles — the Balconette, Plunge, and Scoop — with the three bottom styles — the Bikini, Highwaist, and Tap (for the most coverage) — for your dream bikini. The collection’s color range includes black, a seaweed green, brown, red, and white.

“We are so excited to expand into Swim, our first new product category since launching in Fall 2018,” CUUP co-founder Abby Morgan told NYLON. “Our customers asked, so we made it! Notoriously limited, swimwear as we knew it had to change. So we took our renegade approach to sizing and silhouettes to revolutionize swimwear with fit, function, style, and support that celebrates our customer.”

Plus, fabric was of utmost importance for CUUP’s swimwear, which happens to be not only resistant to chlorine, salt water, sunscreen, light, and pilling, but it’s meant to smooth and retain its shape and provide UPF 50 protection.

Friends of the brand, including Camille Rowe, Leslie Sidora, Zahara Davis, and Lauren Searle star in the campaign for CUUP Swim, which is available to shop on the brand’s website now. Prices for tops will retail for $98 and bottoms go for $68. Ahead of CUUP Swim’s debut drop, check out photos from the campaign, below.

Photo by Matthew Sprout

