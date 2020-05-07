Gabrielle Prescod
Courtesy of Simon Miller

The Latest Bag Trend Will Relieve You Of Your Tiny Bag Fatigue

Sometimes bigger really is better.

For the past few seasons, the tiny (mini, micro) bag has risen in the ranks to the top of the accessories trend lists, becoming the most coveted bag style for shoppers and the fashion set. Despite its growing popularity, the mini bag's functional purpose will never surpass this tried-and-true accessory: the tote bag.

And while the tiny bag trend has long taken over our Instagram feed and shopping carts, designers haven't dismissed the tote bag at all. Instead, they've reimagined, repurposed, and updated the style that's best known for its utility and function. Now, tote bags are not just something you throw everything in — they are the ultimate accessory to make a statement. Some daring brands have even supersized the tote bag, resulting in as much viral attention as the meme-worthy tiny bag.

Whether you're taking a trip to the grocery store or the beach (following social distancing guidelines, of course), the tote bag is reliable enough to carry everything that you need and more. A mini bag can't do that, no matter how cute they may be. So for any task you'll tackle, designers have made sure that you do it in style. This season, tote bags come in new shapes, textures, and patterns, upping their wow factor and really making a strong case to prove that bigger is better.

Below, we've picked our favorite stylish designer tote bags for you to carry around everywhere.

Travel Cloud Bag
Baggu

This large yet lightweight tote, made from machine washable nylon, can fold into a tiny pouch for you to easily stow away.

The Traveler Tote Bag
The Marc Jacobs

We love the dusty blue shade of this tote and how it's cheekily emblazoned with "The Tote Bag."

The Thank You Tote
Kule

This roomy tote has an endearing message for all to see.

Bamboo Handle Tote Bag
Caterina Bertini

This raffia tote with a bamboo handle is perfect for the beach, or at least make you feel like you're on one.

Mega Tote
Simon Miller

You won't ever miss this tote, thanks to its bright silver color.

Thera Bag, Tahoe
Maryam Nassir Zadeh

This is a more stylish take on the tote, with its round body, bright blue shade, and ruched top handles.

Large White Shopping Bag
Telfar

A tote bag roundup wouldn't be complete without one of the hottest styles on the market. Telfar's Shopping Bag is a favorite on Instagram and among the street style crowd.

Garden Tote
Brother Vellies

Designer Aurora James's eye-catching tote is made from jute (a vegetable fiber) and handwoven in Indonesia.

Off-White Logo Tote
Sporty & Rich

You can never go wrong with a timeless staple like this off-white canvas tote from up-and-coming brand Sporty & Rich.

JELLY Lime Green Tote Bag
Topshop

The transparent lime green hue makes this tote bag super fun and modern. You'll want to bring it everywhere with you.

Nude And Black Pebble Raffia Tote Bag
Aranaz

This raffia tote bag was crafted by hand with straw and features really unique beadwork for its top handles.

New Commercial Tote Bag
Off-White

Knowing Virgil Abloh and his penchant for turning basic designs into hype, this tote most likely takes inspiration from the classic Ikea shopping bag.

Thank You Bodega Bag Hologram Iridescent
Gelareh Mizrahi

Tote this hologram-colored bag with you everywhere and you'll never have a growing stash of plastic bags under your sink again.

White Colorblocked Tote
Noah NYC

Leave it to skate-inspired men's brand NOAH to turn a preppy canvas tote into a downtown cool staple.

Florence
Mar Y Sol

This everyday (and beach-ready) tote will brighten up anyone's day, with its adorable polka-dot print and cherry pompom embellishment.

Large Padded Tie Tote in Leopard
Ganni

Another fashion-forward update to the tote bag. Copenhagen brand Ganni transformed the style with trendy leopard print and knotted shoulder strap.