Diesel Teamed Up With Urban Outfitters For The Ultimate Y2K Throwback

Glenn Martens’ Diesel has undoubtedly become the beacon for the Y2K resurgence when it comes to the runway. Martens’ expert manipulation of denim, modern yet sporty accessories, and edgy presentation has the fashion set engrossed. And although the Diesel fandom is far-reaching, it comes at a high designer price point.

But for their newest collaboration, Diesel has launched a capsule collection with Urban Outfitters that won’t break the bank. In the sporty, progressive spirit of Diesel’s resurgence, the pieces are on the cusp of everything forward and fashion. Starting with the basics — Diesel’s signature “D” logo tees and low-rise jeans — and expanding into the grandeur of hooded sheen dresses and metallic halter tops, there is no shortage of Martens’ freshness or vision.

Below, shop some of the iconic (yet affordable) pieces that will certainly become some of your wardrobe favorites for seasons to come.