Diesel Teamed Up With Urban Outfitters For The Ultimate Y2K Throwback

The budget-friendly designer pieces offer a dose of new millennium nostalgia.

Glenn Martens’ Diesel has undoubtedly become the beacon for the Y2K resurgence when it comes to the runway. Martens’ expert manipulation of denim, modern yet sporty accessories, and edgy presentation has the fashion set engrossed. And although the Diesel fandom is far-reaching, it comes at a high designer price point.

But for their newest collaboration, Diesel has launched a capsule collection with Urban Outfitters that won’t break the bank. In the sporty, progressive spirit of Diesel’s resurgence, the pieces are on the cusp of everything forward and fashion. Starting with the basics — Diesel’s signature “D” logo tees and low-rise jeans — and expanding into the grandeur of hooded sheen dresses and metallic halter tops, there is no shortage of Martens’ freshness or vision.

Below, shop some of the iconic (yet affordable) pieces that will certainly become some of your wardrobe favorites for seasons to come.

Diesel Angie Cutout Tee
Diesel T-SALILA Metallic Halter Top
Diesel 1969 D-EBBEY Split-Hem Bootcut Jean
Diesel Angiel Mini Dress
Diesel M-ANAFI Denim-Knit Zip-Up Cardigan
Diesel 2000s Straight-Leg Jean
Diesel SLI-OVALACE Sheer Lace Tee
Diesel Mathilde Hooded Maxi Dress
Diesel 1999 Straight-Leg Jean
Diesel Toyrant Tank Top
Diesel Hooded Long Sleeve Top
