Diesel's Next Fashion Show Will Be Open to the Public

A big update for people already in Milan: Diesel’s next runway show will once again be open to the public.

Diesel’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show is scheduled for September 20; the upcoming show marks the second time Diesel has opened its runway show to the public, a policy that creative director Glenn Martens introduced, in an effort to make fashion more inclusive and bring shows to a larger audience. Last year’s show brought in about 5,000 attendees who got to see not only the new collection, but a sculpture that broke the Guinness World Record for largest inflatable artwork ever made, as well as a sizable butt plug.

"I wanted to open Diesel up to the public, for people who may never have been to a fashion show before," Martens said at the time. “They deserve a spectacle... It’s what I believe about the fashion and the state of mind — everybody can be part of Diesel."

It’s not clear what Martens has in store for this year — maybe another sculpture constructed from 200,000 Durex condoms like we saw in February during Milan Fashion Week? What we do know that Martens’ reign on Diesel has been one of the most exciting for the brand yet, bringing in not only a seemingly endless supply of condoms, but celebrity fans like Julia Fox, Megan Fox, and Evan Mock, all pseudo faces of modern Diesel — both modernizing the brand while staying true to the Y2K aesthetic it became famous for and helped popularize.

Fans of the brand can access tickets through an online registration process, opening September 6 on Diesel.com. The tickets will be released on a first come, first serve basis. For the rest of us, the show will also be livestreamed on Diesel’s digital channels.