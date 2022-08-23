See All Of Dua Lipa’s 27th Birthday Outfits, From Platform Heels to Denim Bikinis

Dua Lipa turned 27 years old on Aug. 22, closing out Leo season with perhaps some of the most fashion-forward looks we’ve seen from the pop star yet.

In a set of new photos posted on her Instagram, the “Levitating” singer wore a slew of ‘fits over the celebratory weekend, styled by Lorenzo Posocco. I mean, are you truly a Leo if you don’t make multiple outfit changes on your birthday?