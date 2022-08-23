India Roby
Dua Lipa's 27th birthday outfits.
Instagram/@dualipa

Fashion

See All Of Dua Lipa’s 27th Birthday Outfits, From Platform Heels to Denim Bikinis

The Future Nostalgia singer celebrated in typical Leo style.

Dua Lipa turned 27 years old on Aug. 22, closing out Leo season with perhaps some of the most fashion-forward looks we’ve seen from the pop star yet.

In a set of new photos posted on her Instagram, the “Levitating” singer wore a slew of ‘fits over the celebratory weekend, styled by Lorenzo Posocco. I mean, are you truly a Leo if you don’t make multiple outfit changes on your birthday?

Instagram/@dualipa

Tap through to see all of Dua Lipa’s outfits in honor of her 27th birthday, ahead.

Instagram/@dualipa
fb
tw

Tap