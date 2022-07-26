India Roby
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Charli XCX arrives back at her hotel on April 24, 2022 in New York Ci...
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

27 Over-The-Top Fashion Items To Shop Now That Leo Season Is Here

Inspired by celebs like Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner, and more.

fb
tw

After quite the emotional rollercoaster that was Cancer season, the astrology wheel has now turned to Leo. With dates from July 22 through August 23, the monthlong affair is bound to be packed with its confident-boosting energy that radiates throughout the season and beyond.

Leos are dubbed as one of the most vibrant signs in the zodiac, and for good reason. Like the lions they are, they are born leaders and exude a level of self-certainty that dominates just about any room they walk in. These fixed fire signs also happen to be ruled by the Sun, making them the center of their own universe — and you best believe they expect everyone to follow suit. Much of a Leo’s personality is reflected in many of the beloved celebrities we look up to today, including Madonna, Charli XCX, Devon Aoki, Dua Lipa, and many others.

Madonna, 1991Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Devon Aoki, 2008Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner, 2021Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Marsai Martin, 2021Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Dua Lipa, 2022Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
Charli XCX, 2022Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

When it comes to their wardrobe, Leos aren’t afraid to be daring and experimental. There’s a thing or two to learn from our fellow fire sign, as they tend to be fashion trendsetters and usually make a statement by opting for bold eccentric style choices, from bold nail art to over-the-top silhouettes and a slew of unconventional pieces.

Now that #LeoSzn is officially underway, shop 27 fashion pieces that exude Leo energy, from fiery red mini dresses to customizable jewelry and so much more, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Custom Groovy Gal Necklace
Frasier Sterling

Custom necklaces are the epitome of all things vanity, and we mean that in a positive way! Treat yourself or a friend for Leo season with Frasier Sterling’s celebrity-approved beaded necklace made with freshwater pearls and customizable gold-plated lettering.

Poppy Heart-Cutout Mini Dress
Sister Jane

Leo’s fiery spirit means we’re loving warm tones this season. For all of the cottagecore fans, Sister Jane’s mini dress comes with the cutest puffy sleeves, a ruffle at the hem, and is completed with a heart-shaped cutout at the back.

MIDI SUPER BLOOM CLIP IN STARFRUIT
Emi Jay

Emi Jay’s floral hair clip is perhaps the most adorable and playful spin on the claw clip trend, and its starfruit hue is the perfect summer statement.

VIVIER Cutout Waist Dress
Aeron

Cutouts are a Leo’s best friend and for the minimalist at heart, Aeron’s red ribbed knit Vivier dress is adorned with a subtle slit and an A-motif pendant on the waist.

SMOOTHEZ Mesh High Cut Thong Underwear
Aerie

There’s not a better fashion statement than the exposed thong trend for Leo season. If you’re looking to find your next pair of underwear, Aerie’s newest Smoothez collection includes fun, neon-colored pieces like this mesh high-cut thong, coming in a bright hue for that head-turning peekaboo moment.

MINI RETRO BAG
Simon Miller

In true Leo fashion, your accessories game should also be just as vibrant and bold. Simon Miller’s mini retro bag is the ultimate handbag for the season and comes in colorful deco stripes.

New Wave
Akila x Patrick Nagel

These wraparound sunglasses by Akila capture Leo energy, with inspiration from the 1970s and ‘80s.

Ponte A-Line Skort
Los Angeles Apparel

Los Angeles Apparel’s cult-favorite mini skort just so happens to come in this stunning red colorway perfect for an even more stunning Leo.

Leo iPhone Cases
Wildflower Cases

Wildflower’s Leo phone case lets you unleash your fiery and warm spirit, with the airbrush design done by LA-based artist @airworkz.

KITSCH CREEPY CRAWLY CROSSBODY BLACK
Betsey Johnson

We’re a fan of kitschy accessories and there’s something about this spider-shaped handbag from Betsey Johnson that truly screams Leo energy.

Leo Starlet Gold Zodiac Wristlet
String Ting

String Ting collaborated with astrologer Aliza Kelly for its Leo Starlet Gold String Ting, made with royal purple, honey yellow, and iridescent crystals accented by matte gold beads.

High Neck Dress With Back Neck Tie
Camilla

#LeoSzn means we’re dripping in luxury and Camilla’s Midnight Poppy dress is adorned with a high neckline, a back neck-tie, and printed in blooming flowers in crimson, burgundy, and magenta hues. The timeless piece is also studded in crystals and did we mention it also has pockets?

Devyn Jacket
I.AM.GIA

The Motomami-inspired fashion ‘fits are in and we’re opting for I.AM.GIA’s moto-style Devyn jacket, which comes in a washed gray and contrasting red and white paneling on the sleeves. You can also wear the leather jacket with its matching micro-mini skirt.

ZODIAC LUCKY RINGS
BonBonWhims

If you’re a fan of the chunky ring trend, BonBonWhims’ Lucky Ring collection is a different and more whimsical approach to all things zodiac jewelry. Cop the Leo-inspired ring to make a fun statement to any outfit.

LUCID BRALET
Nagnata

We can never get enough of matching sets and Nagnata’s Lucid Bra features a fun warm-toned rainbow stripe knit design that blends ‘90s minimalism with sportswear sensibility. You can wear the bralette with your favorite pants or a matching Lucid Yoni Short to spice up your street style.

Square Toe Diamante Strap Heeled Mules
Nasty Gal

There’s always a need for more bedazzled sandals and Nasty Gal’s square-toed mules come with a chunky heel that’s easy to pair with jeans or a mini skirt for a 2000s-inspired look.

BLU MOON dress
CULTNAKED

They say a blue flame is the hottest part of the fire, and Cultnaked’s Blu Moon mini dress is definitely bound to bring in the heat during your next outing. The one-shoulder mini dress is designed for those nights when you want all eyes on you and its sky blue sheer fabric is covered in sequins. Ruching along the sides adds some much-needed flare on the dance floor, too.

zodiac studs - leo
Rocksbox

Rocksbox’s Leo Zodiac Studs are tiny yet mighty. These itty bitty stud earrings come plated in 14k gold and are detailed with crystals to resemble the Leo zodiac sign.

BURNOUT MESH CREWNECK BODYSUIT
Good American

There’s always room in our wardrobes for more essential bodysuits. Good American just launched its Burnout Mesh Crewneck Bodysuit, coming in a subtly bold zebra print mesh and made with the softest sculpting fabric. You can easily wear it with your go-to pair of denim and heels to finish off your outfit.

The Leo Box
West Angel Jewelry

Are you truly living your best fire sign life if you don’t own a zodiac-adorned necklace? West Angel offers a pack of three stunning gold pieces including a Leo nameplate, a knotted chain, and an adorable die charm.

Fuzz Sugar Clog
UGG

We’re a fan of all things fuzzy even during the summer, and we’re definitely copping our next pair of chunky mules in this fiery red color from UGG.

BECA PLISSE FLARED PANTS IN BRIGHT ORANGE
Showpo

Orange will always be the new black in our eyes, and Showpo’s pleated matching set not only make a great fashion statement but its flowy silhouette makes lounging even comfier.

Gwenevere Gloves
Poster Girl

In true Leo fashion, they’re known to go bold and beyond. Poster Girl’s feathered gloves are a stylish way to add some flare to your next “going-out” ‘fits before summertime ends.

Tempo Knit Top
Find Me Now

Knitwear still remains one of the summer’s biggest trends and the AAPI-owned label Find Me Now has dropped a range of new silhouettes, including this knit top that comes in a vibrant sunset yellow hue.

Urban Renewal Vintage '90s Y2K Heart Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters

With the Y2K era already taking over our feeds, add to your sunglass collection with these vintage orange-tinted frames from Urban Outfitters. It also comes with a cute, bejeweled heart in the corner of the lens.

flame-print slip-on track shorts
Vision of Super

Channel Leo’s fiery season with Vison of Super’s black-and-white track shorts. Not only are they comfortable and easy to pair, but these bad boys add just the perfect amount of heat to any outfit.

Presidio Liberty Black
Ranch Road Boots

Cowboy boots have now become a closet staple for many. Whether you’re looking to invest in your first pair or add a more eclectic version of the trendy silhouette, Ranch Road Boots’ Presidio Liberty shoes are handmade in Spain and adorned with fun white stars reminiscent of desert midnight skies.