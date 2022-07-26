Fashion
27 Over-The-Top Fashion Items To Shop Now That Leo Season Is Here
Inspired by celebs like Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner, and more.
After quite the emotional rollercoaster that was Cancer season, the astrology wheel has now turned to Leo. With dates from July 22 through August 23, the monthlong affair is bound to be packed with its confident-boosting energy that radiates throughout the season and beyond.
Leos are dubbed as one of the most vibrant signs in the zodiac, and for good reason. Like the lions they are, they are born leaders and exude a level of self-certainty that dominates just about any room they walk in. These fixed fire signs also happen to be ruled by the Sun, making them the center of their own universe — and you best believe they expect everyone to follow suit. Much of a Leo’s personality is reflected in many of the beloved celebrities we look up to today, including Madonna, Charli XCX, Devon Aoki, Dua Lipa, and many others.
When it comes to their wardrobe, Leos aren’t afraid to be daring and experimental. There’s a thing or two to learn from our fellow fire sign, as they tend to be fashion trendsetters and usually make a statement by opting for bold eccentric style choices, from bold nail art to over-the-top silhouettes and a slew of unconventional pieces.
Now that #LeoSzn is officially underway, shop 27 fashion pieces that exude Leo energy, from fiery red mini dresses to customizable jewelry and so much more, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Custom necklaces are the epitome of all things vanity, and we mean that in a positive way! Treat yourself or a friend for Leo season with Frasier Sterling’s celebrity-approved beaded necklace made with freshwater pearls and customizable gold-plated lettering.
There’s not a better fashion statement than the exposed thong trend for Leo season. If you’re looking to find your next pair of underwear, Aerie’s newest Smoothez collection includes fun, neon-colored pieces like this mesh high-cut thong, coming in a bright hue for that head-turning peekaboo moment.
#LeoSzn means we’re dripping in luxury and Camilla’s Midnight Poppy dress is adorned with a high neckline, a back neck-tie, and printed in blooming flowers in crimson, burgundy, and magenta hues. The timeless piece is also studded in crystals and did we mention it also has pockets?
We can never get enough of matching sets and Nagnata’s Lucid Bra features a fun warm-toned rainbow stripe knit design that blends ‘90s minimalism with sportswear sensibility. You can wear the bralette with your favorite pants or a matching Lucid Yoni Short to spice up your street style.
They say a blue flame is the hottest part of the fire, and Cultnaked’s Blu Moon mini dress is definitely bound to bring in the heat during your next outing. The one-shoulder mini dress is designed for those nights when you want all eyes on you and its sky blue sheer fabric is covered in sequins. Ruching along the sides adds some much-needed flare on the dance floor, too.
There’s always room in our wardrobes for more essential bodysuits. Good American just launched its Burnout Mesh Crewneck Bodysuit, coming in a subtly bold zebra print mesh and made with the softest sculpting fabric. You can easily wear it with your go-to pair of denim and heels to finish off your outfit.
Cowboy boots have now become a closet staple for many. Whether you’re looking to invest in your first pair or add a more eclectic version of the trendy silhouette, Ranch Road Boots’ Presidio Liberty shoes are handmade in Spain and adorned with fun white stars reminiscent of desert midnight skies.