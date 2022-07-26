After quite the emotional rollercoaster that was Cancer season, the astrology wheel has now turned to Leo. With dates from July 22 through August 23, the monthlong affair is bound to be packed with its confident-boosting energy that radiates throughout the season and beyond.

Leos are dubbed as one of the most vibrant signs in the zodiac, and for good reason. Like the lions they are, they are born leaders and exude a level of self-certainty that dominates just about any room they walk in. These fixed fire signs also happen to be ruled by the Sun, making them the center of their own universe — and you best believe they expect everyone to follow suit. Much of a Leo’s personality is reflected in many of the beloved celebrities we look up to today, including Madonna, Charli XCX, Devon Aoki, Dua Lipa, and many others.

Madonna, 1991 Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Devon Aoki, 2008 Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage/Getty Images Kylie Jenner, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Marsai Martin, 2021 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Dua Lipa, 2022 Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Charli XCX, 2022 Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

When it comes to their wardrobe, Leos aren’t afraid to be daring and experimental. There’s a thing or two to learn from our fellow fire sign, as they tend to be fashion trendsetters and usually make a statement by opting for bold eccentric style choices, from bold nail art to over-the-top silhouettes and a slew of unconventional pieces.

Now that #LeoSzn is officially underway, shop 27 fashion pieces that exude Leo energy, from fiery red mini dresses to customizable jewelry and so much more, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.