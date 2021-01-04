Dua Lipa Teased A Possible Fashion Brand In The Future

Dua Lipa's style may one day become slightly more achievable. In the singer's cover story for British Vogue's February 2021 issue, Lipa teased the possibility of starting her own fashion brand, though it could be later rather than sooner.

"I'd love to do something fun in terms of fashion," she said. "At the moment, my focus is music, but I want to be able to branch out and do something else. I would love to start a brand at some point, even if I start off really small. I have to take it in baby steps."

Lipa was one of the few people who actually had a decent 2020. In addition to her acclaimed album, Future Nostalgia, she also signed on as a brand ambassador for Puma. Plus, her performance, street style, and rare-for-2020 red carpet looks have become break-out moments on their own, with Lipa carving out her signature style along the way.

Lately, artists have branched out into the world of beauty, with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez all launching their own makeup lines. Save for Rihanna, who's found success in beauty, skin care, and fashion, few celebrities have been able to find their own success with a fashion label. With friends like Donatella Versace and Marc Jacobs, though, Dua Lipa could find herself being a rare exception.

Read the whole interview on British Vogue's website and see the cover, below.