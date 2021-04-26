Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

There are many Oscar parties to choose from, but the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation soirée is never a bad option. Dua Lipa showed out at the (virtual) party, wearing an ultra-embellished silver Balenciaga gown with the label’s square knife pumps to perform two songs with John.

“Dearest Elton, thank you for having me perform alongside you last night. A real honor and a dream to have done this with you for such an incredible cause,” Lipa wrote on Instagram. Still smiling from ear to ear and I will never ever forget this moment - especially getting to sing Bennie And The Jets and Love Again with you. I love you!!!!”

In addition to the duet, Lipa also performed some of her own hits, including “Levitating,” “Pretty Please,” “Hallucinate,” and “Don’t Start Now.” By the end of the party, $3 million had been raised for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“It was so much fun to perform with the gorgeous Dua Lipa and open up our Party to supporters all over the world,” John said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Neil [Patrick Harris] for hosting, everyone who attended and all my friends who participated so that we could continue this legendary event to raise vital funds to end the AIDS epidemic.”

Ahead, Gigi Hadid’s birthday matching set, Lizzo’s travel dress, Tinashe’s ‘90s butterflies, and more celebrity looks.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa also wore a custom Balenciaga gown, but unfortunately for her that tiny bulldog pulled all the focus.

Cardi B

Cardi B offered some styling tips for her Reebok sneakers (the Cardi B nameplate is optional).

Lizzo

Lizzo celebrated two years of being “100% that bitch” in a white Norma Kamali dress.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld’s working-on-the-weekend uniform is a full Valentino look.

Justine Skye

Justine Skye took a break in the studio to show off her cutout Helmet Lang top.

Tinashe

Tinashe gave the ‘90s butterfly trend her all, wearing a belly chain, silver necklace, and as many butterfly clips as she could find.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner paired her baggy trousers with a stitched cardigan from TheOpen Product.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber ran some errands in a now-sold out Online Ceramics sweatshirt.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner wore a KNWLS top and flared leggings for a coordinated date night with Joe Jonas.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid looked like an actual trophy in a gold Prada gown during her hosting gig for Essence’s 2021 Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday in (yet another!) matching set. This time, a blue knit set by Isa Boulder paired with white mini cowboy boots from Khaite.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne showed off her head-to-toe Gucci logo look on Instagram.

Aaron Rose Philip

Aaron Rose Philip promoted the Burberry show in a full look from the label.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga took a break from all of the Gucci looks she’s been wearing for a lime green look while announcing her new Haus Labs oil stain.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid wore vintage capris and a matching crop top from Dutch Fonzie Vintage.