For years, the most glamorous thing you could do on Oscars night besides actually attending the Oscars was nab a coveted invite to Elton John’s exclusive Oscars viewing party. Since 1992, the revered singer (and an Oscar winner himself) has hosted a star-studded viewing party as a fundraiser for his Elton John AIDS Foundation. But this year, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on large in-person events, things will be slightly different: For the first time ever, John is taking his event to the virtual stage and offering anyone the chance to attend. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s roped in recent Grammy winner Dua Lipa to perform.

As always, John will host the event alongside his husband, David Furnish. But this year, the happily married couple will be joined by Neil Patrick Harris. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa will be joined by several surprise performers. The event will be produced by Fulwell 73 and take place at the Rosewood London. It will run for one hour and will be available to stream in the US at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT.

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David, myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris, and the incredible Dua Lipa, plus many fabulous surprise names,” said Elton John in a recently released statement about the upcoming event.

Par for the course, this year’s event aims to raise money for young people living with HIV and for those at high risk of contracting the virus. Raising awareness about the ongoing AIDS epidemic is even more vital now than before, since UNAIDS estimates that, with COVID-19 still running rampant, there will be an extra half million AIDS-related deaths than usual in sub-Saharan Africa this year. “Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another,” said John. “We cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love, and support, so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar pre-party.”

Tickets for Elton John’s Oscar pre-show are available for $19.99 on Ticketmaster now. Snatch them up quick, though, because each livestream is capped at 100,000 attendees.