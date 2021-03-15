The Internet Fell In Love With Dua Lipa's Grammy Performance

Dua Lipa has won the internet over with her Grammys performance — a medley of Future Nostalgia hits including “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.”

For the latter, Lipa was joined on stage by DaBaby, who had just wrapped up his performance of “ROCKSTAR” featuring Roddy Rich and a gospel choir made up of Supreme Court justice lookalikes.

Clad at first in a custom glittering pink Versace blazer dress, Lipa channeled full disco glam Barbie for her “Don’t Start Now” look, stripping down to a pink two-piece that enthralled the online audience.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fans were also taken by Lipa’s choreography, hair, vocals — you get the picture:

Lipa was nominated for six Grammys this year, with Future Nostalgia up for both Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. “Don’t Start Now” was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. She won Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for “Electricity” in 2019, when she gave another iconic performance with St. Vincent.