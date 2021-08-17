Dua Lipa’s Favorite Swimwear Must Be The Crochet Bikini

Dua Lipa is still in love with tiny crochet bikinis, and that means we are, too.

A year after posing in the cutest Care Bear bikini, the British pop star returns with yet another crochet bikini set by GCDS. In her recent Instagram post from Tuesday, Lipa serves us Y2K fantasy: summer edition. She’s seen wearing in an exclusive multi-colored two-piece (priced at $297) embellished with designs like a flower, a weed leaf, a rainbow, and a peek-a-boo heart on the backside. She accessorized her teeny-tiny two-piece with stacked beaded accessories, chunky rings, star-shaped earrings, and neon pink shades. It’s the ultimate pool party look, why wouldn’t she want to share this with her 70.5 million followers?

Speaking of Instagram, Lipa is proving to be THE hot girl of the summer. The Future Nostalgia singer is a certified style icon (by me, for sure), blessing us with nonstop ultra-sexy vacation looks, including cutout dresses, matching sets, and early 2000s-inspired ‘fits. Plus, with crochet knitwear reigning as a top summer trend, it’s no surprise she’s given the look for a spin.

You can check out some of her most recent off-duty looks, below.