In honor of Women’s History Month, eBay has teamed up with the “Female Athlete T-shirt” brand Playa Society to celebrate women with an undeniable love for sneakers. This monthlong program, called “ Female Sneakerhead,” comes at a very fitting time — not just because of March's holiday, but rather the recent strides women have been making within the male-dominated industry.

To help kick off the celebration, the two brands have collaborated on a limited-edition collection that’s available to shop now. The special drop features hoodies, tees, socks, and more that are all outfitted with the “ Female Sneakerhead” logo and reads “I's about passion, not gender” underneath.

“Sneakerhead, the term, includes women, so there's no need to separate 'female sneakerheads' from 'sneakerheads' because it is a gender-neutral term,” Esther Wallace, founder of Playa Society, tells NYLON over the phone about the collaboration’s logo design. “Women have been emphasizing that we want to be included in sneaker culture and not separated.” With such a bold meaning, the collection was created with the intention to spark a conversation about women within the sneaker space.

Aside from the product, Wallace and eBay will also launch a “ Female Sneakerhead Shop” on the online retailer’s website, offering a rotating collection of some of the hottest sneakers on the reseller market curated by both Wallace and other well-known influencers and sneaker enthusiasts.

“Women are one of the most passionate segments of the sneakerhead community, and we will continue to celebrate them while also ensuring we’re meeting the growing demand for more styles, sizes, and sellers for this audience,” said Charis Márquez, eBay’s North America Vice President of Fashion in an official statement. “eBay is the most inclusive destination for sneaker enthusiasts and we’re giving the community what they want — from new collaborations to the grails you just can’t find anywhere else.”

At the end of March, in partnership with Chicks with Kicks, eBay will drop one of the largest sneaker collections the site has ever offered, including more than 2,200 pairs of collectible sneakers exclusively online. Until then, get a closer look at a few of the key pieces from the limited-edition collection, below.

Courtesy of eBay x Playa Society

Courtesy of eBay x Playa Society