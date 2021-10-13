After nearly four years, the popular loungewear brand Entireworld is unexpectedly shutting down.

After closing his previous brand Band of Outsiders back in 2015, Entireworld was first launched back in 2018 by designer and founder Scott Stenberg, and soon evolved into a casualwear “It” brand known for its quality basics and comfy sweats. The Los Angeles-based label reached peak interest among those now staying and working from home while on lockdown back in 2020, when customers were opting for more relaxed attire over traditional clothing. With its mid-range prices and essential styles, Entireworld was noted as the “future of the fashion industry,” and a reliable brand that could still feed into the hype of athleisure without completely emptying your pockets.

But on Wednesday, Oct. 13, Stenberg announced the brand’s closure in a recent Instagram post. According to the founder, Entireworld couldn’t secure enough funding to keep the company running, stating, “Just a few weeks ago, we were closing an acquisition deal that - after years of unsuccessful fundraising — would have finally given us a shot at realizing the financial potential of the brand. But that deal disappeared in a flash, leaving us and our factories high and dry and giving us no choice but to shut things down.”

Stenberg then continued, “It’s not all a sob story. Despite this nuclear apocalypse of an ending, I’m so proud of the Entireworld team and extended family and the world we built together over the last few years. And what a gift to be part of all of your lives during this insane pandemic, to have had purpose and meaning and hopefully provided some calm and comfort. Worlds are nothing without the people in them giving them life. Together, all of us were part of something ambitious and beautiful, a little odd, not quite perfect, but always full of love.”

Starting now, Entireworld is having a final sale on their official website, where you can stock up on its beloved and coveted sweaters and tees, sweatpants, socks, and more at discounted prices before it’s all gone.