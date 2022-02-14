Following the aftermath of some unlikely twists last Sunday, Euphoria’s latest episode was also just as mind-wrecking. As if it couldn’t get any worse for the show’s characters, at least we got some good fashion moments, am I right?

From Gia in Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Kat’s printed top, see our roundup of the best looks from Episode 6 of Euphoria, titled “A Thousand Trees of Blood,” ahead.