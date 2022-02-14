India Roby
The best outfits from 'Euphoria' Season 2: Episode 6.
Eddy Chen/HBO

Fashion

The Best Outfits From Euphoria’s “A Thousand Trees of Blood” Episode

Very bad decisions, very good outfits.

Following the aftermath of some unlikely twists last Sunday, Euphoria’s latest episode was also just as mind-wrecking. As if it couldn’t get any worse for the show’s characters, at least we got some good fashion moments, am I right?

From Gia in Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Kat’s printed top, see our roundup of the best looks from Episode 6 of Euphoria, titled “A Thousand Trees of Blood,” ahead.

HBO Max/Eddy Chen

Episode 6: Rue Bennett

In the episode’s opening scene, we see Rue trying to get better in a (sold-out) Malcolm X vintage tee by Mosquitohead.

fb
tw

Tap