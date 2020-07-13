Another day, another brand joining the latest "It" social media platform. Fendi has tapped Sabrina Carpenter to help launch its new TikTok account on Sunday. Carpenter is the first ambassador for the luxury label's new platform, which is also launching its debut "F Is For..." campaign. To kick things off in true TikTok fashion, Carpenter will introduce a five-part challenge inspired by Fendi's core values.

"Friends. Family. Freedom. Future. Fearless. These are the five core tenets by which Fendi stands and, across five challenges, we will see Sabrina embody these values as the first ambassador of the house new Tik Tok venture," according to an official statement from the French house.

Fendi is the latest high-fashion brand to embrace the popular social media platform. Back in February, Prada invited TikTok star Charli D'Amelio to its runway show in Milan, where she documented her looks and performed dances with the models for her audience of 28 million followers at the time (the number has since gone up to 70.8 million).

Since the beginning of 2020, brands like Alice + Olivia, Balmain, Tory Burch, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Ralp Lauren, and more have all joined the app in hopes of finding a younger audience of potential customers.

Check out Fendi's brand spanking new TikTok page here, and see its posts so far, starring Carpenter, on the app, below.