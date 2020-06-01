Many brands and retailers spent the weekend creating posts for social media expressing their support for the protests across the country fighting for justice and racial equality, though few made any promises to take action. That's starting to change on Monday, with large companies like H&M Group and Pretty Little Thing, as well as small brands like Eckhaus Latta and Vaquera pledging financial support to different organizations, including Black Lives Matter, the ACLU, the NAACP, bail out funds, and more.

Many people are currently looking to fashion companies that are taking steps to support protestors and fight against systemic racism, hoping to spend their money at places that are not only speaking out, but also taking action.

Some other fashion companies, including Warby Parker, Ganni, and Fenty, are making outright donations while others will be redirecting proceeds from purchases to a range of organizations and nonprofits. Below, we've compiled a list of the brands currently making monetary donations in response to the protests, which we'll be updating regularly as we learn more. Also, if you want to educate yourself more on radical justice and anti-racism, we have a list of book suggestions that you can shop and read right now.

Ganni

Copenhagen brand Ganni has pledged $100,000 toward Black Lives Matter, the ACLU, and the NAACP.

Pretty Little Thing

100% of proceeds from Pretty Little Thing's new collection with Saweetie will go to Black Lives Matter.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker has pledged $1 million to go toward organizations fighting racial injustice. The company said it will post more details about where the money is going once they're finalized.

ASAI

British brand Asai will be producing more of its tie-dye dress worn by Rihanna and donating the proceeds of its sales to Black Lives Matter, Solace Women's Aid, and The Voice of Domestic Workers.

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna's own Savage X Fenty will be donating proceeds to Black Lives Matter in New York and The Bail Project.

Lisa Says Gah

San Francisco-based indie boutique Lisa Says Gah has set aside $10,000 to buy products from Black-owned businesses to offer its customers.

Eckhaus Latta

Eckhaus Latta will be matching donations on June 1 to the Bail Project.

Studs

Studs has made a donation matching its sales from the weekend to the NAACP.

Pêche

Profits from Brooklyn-based Pêche's first online archive sale will go to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Vaquera

Vaquera will be donating money to the National Black Justice Coalition, Black Visions Collective, the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, and National Bail Out.

Cos

H&M Group, which owns Cos, pledged $500,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Color of Change, and the ACLU.

New Classics

20% of Canadian sustainable retailer New Classics' sales from this week will go to Black Lives Matter and the Community Justice Exchange's National Bail Fund Network.

Collina Strada

All of Collina Strada's sales this week will go toward bail out funds across the country.