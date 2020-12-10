Ski season is upon us. Whether you plan on hitting the slopes or posting up in a lodge, Fila's new limited-edition capsule collection with Rowing Blazers is for you. Taking inspiration from Fila's archives, the collab is packed with bold hues and '90s ski vibes.

"I've been obsessed with Fila for a long time. The brand is timeless, iconic, colorful, sporty, and comes from the Italian Alps, which are all qualities I can get behind. From its Alpine origins, Fila became closely associated with a golden age of Italian skiing in the early '90s when its athletes dominated the sport with their performance, personality, and sense of style," said Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson in an official statement. "FILA pioneered color combinations that we now associate with an entire decade of downhill skiing, and it's a dream to work with the brand to bring some of them back."

The collection introduces two new footwear options, the Rowing Blazers x Fila Expeditioner, a vibrant hiking sneaker for $85, and the Rowing Blazers x Fila Fixture, an updated outdoor boot for $90. Other pieces include a ski jacket and matching pants, a half-zip fleece jacket, a rugby polo, and ski goggles.

The collection ranges from $30 to $268 and is available now on Fila's and Rowing Blazer's websites. Check out photos from the campaign, below.

Courtesy of Fila x Rowing Blazers

Courtesy of Fila x Rowing Blazers

Courtesy of Fila x Rowing Blazers

Courtesy of Fila x Rowing Blazers

Courtesy of Fila x Rowing Blazers