Now that the weather is getting warmer, it's time to give our feet some freedom from house slippers and cozy socks in exchange for a heavy dose of vitamin D. While we could easily turn to a pair of slides and call it a day, there's actually a dad sandal that's getting a big fashion upgrade for summer. Move over, Tevas. It's the fisherman sandal's time to shine.

What exactly is a fisherman sandal, you ask? We describe the style as a hybrid between a gladiator and a jelly sandal (which was actually inspired by the fisherman style in the 1940s). It usually features interwoven straps (most likely made from leather) and a buckle around the ankle. There are plenty of versions that have stayed true to the original fisherman sandal, but we're loving the modern-day updates that some brands have come up with. Take, for example, Labucq, which aptly named its own version the "Boomer" and features a platform lug sole and a variety of summer-friendly colors. (Our favorite is cream, but we would wear it in silver, too.)

As summer kicks in, we have a feeling we'll be seeing plenty of other new and stylishly improved takes on the fisherman sandal. But for now, shop our favorite choices that are currently available, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.