This Dad Sandal Is Getting A Fashion Upgrade For Summer

Move over, Tevas. It's the fisherman sandal's time to shine.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, it's time to give our feet some freedom from house slippers and cozy socks in exchange for a heavy dose of vitamin D. While we could easily turn to a pair of slides and call it a day, there's actually a dad sandal that's getting a big fashion upgrade for summer. Move over, Tevas. It's the fisherman sandal's time to shine.

What exactly is a fisherman sandal, you ask? We describe the style as a hybrid between a gladiator and a jelly sandal (which was actually inspired by the fisherman style in the 1940s). It usually features interwoven straps (most likely made from leather) and a buckle around the ankle. There are plenty of versions that have stayed true to the original fisherman sandal, but we're loving the modern-day updates that some brands have come up with. Take, for example, Labucq, which aptly named its own version the "Boomer" and features a platform lug sole and a variety of summer-friendly colors. (Our favorite is cream, but we would wear it in silver, too.)

As summer kicks in, we have a feeling we'll be seeing plenty of other new and stylishly improved takes on the fisherman sandal. But for now, shop our favorite choices that are currently available, below.

Boomer Cream
Labucq

The lug sole and cream-colored leather gives the fisherman sandal a modern-day update.

Marni Satin Fisherman Sandals
Matches

Shimmery pink sandals for summer? Yes, please.

Feature Fisherman Jelly Flat Sandals
ASOS

You're never too old for jelly sandals. We love this cool ombre look, too.

8092 Mono Leather Fisherman Sandals
Dr. Martens

If need to switch your favorite Dr. Martens boots for the summer, try these sturdy, all-black sandals.

Tortoiseshell Fisherman Shoes
Topshop

Tortoiseshell treatments shouldn't be limited to glasses and handbags.

Moschino Buckle W Sandals
Shopbop

For those who need to make a flashy statement this summer.

Violet Marsh Fisherman Sandals
Timberland

We trust that these sandals with a 2.5-inch heel will be super comfortable from Timberland.

Elise Fisherman Sandal
Urban Outfitters

This sleek leather sandal with a slight heel will go with everything you wear this summer.

Feel This Moment Jelly Sandals
Dolls Kill

These sandals will add a punchy, citrus-inspired splash to your wardrobe.

Melissa Possession Fisherman Sandal
Hautelook

Sticking with a classic color like black will keep this sandal in your wardrobe rotation every summer.

Leather Fisherman Sandal
Punto Pigro

If you want to slowly add some color to your sandal collection, this muted green hue will do the trick.