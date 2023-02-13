NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Corina Mihaila Larpin wearing Peter Do black blazer, Dior black br...
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

10 Unexpected Fishnet Fits From The Streets Of New York Fashion Week

Fishnet tights are a staple of fashion — and are getting updated for 2023.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Originating from nets used to catch literal fish, the fishnet has been reimagined by everyone, from 1920s showgirls to 1980s rockers, becoming a tried-and-true wardrobe staple at the intersection of utility and sexiness. Now, we’re seeing fishnets making a comeback on the streets of New York Fashion Week.

It’s a trend that’s in line with the larger punk and ‘00s indie sleaze resurgence, but if fishnets feel too rockstar or too Tumblr for you, you can always try a style in a bright color, or try putting it somewhere on your body that’s not your legs: We’re seeing fishnet tops and dresses in pastel purple and bright orange, as well as the black fishnet bags.

Below, a few street style inspo pics, along with a few pieces to buy when you’re ready to try the trend out for yourself.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A fishnet high-neck top, paired with Bottega Veneta bag and a white high waist ruffled long skirt.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A fishnet top and tights paired with a Peter Do black blazer and YSL plateau black leather boots.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A fishnet top with a silver knot necklace, shiny leather buttoned jacket, and gray midi skirt.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A woven fishnet shoulder bag.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A futurist take on fishnet, with a creamsicle-colored dress and white fishnet boots.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A green fishnet t-shirt paired with a long green coat and matching wide-leg pants.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A pastel purple fishnet dress paired with white open-toed heels.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Classic fishnet tights paired with a blue printed dress.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A fishnet handbag paired with a ruffled silk dress and a white oversized blazer.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tavi Gevinson in a fishnet cardigan, paired with a velvet dress and purple thigh high socks.

Out From Under Modern Love Overdrive Fishnet Corset
Urban Outfitters
HELLRAZOR FISHNET TOP
Killstar
micro fishnet tights in black
ASOS
Sydney Mini Dress
Revolve