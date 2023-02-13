Originating from nets used to catch literal fish, the fishnet has been reimagined by everyone, from 1920s showgirls to 1980s rockers, becoming a tried-and-true wardrobe staple at the intersection of utility and sexiness. Now, we’re seeing fishnets making a comeback on the streets of New York Fashion Week.

It’s a trend that’s in line with the larger punk and ‘00s indie sleaze resurgence, but if fishnets feel too rockstar or too Tumblr for you, you can always try a style in a bright color, or try putting it somewhere on your body that’s not your legs: We’re seeing fishnet tops and dresses in pastel purple and bright orange, as well as the black fishnet bags.

Below, a few street style inspo pics, along with a few pieces to buy when you’re ready to try the trend out for yourself.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A fishnet high-neck top, paired with Bottega Veneta bag and a white high waist ruffled long skirt.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A fishnet top and tights paired with a Peter Do black blazer and YSL plateau black leather boots.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A fishnet top with a silver knot necklace, shiny leather buttoned jacket, and gray midi skirt.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A woven fishnet shoulder bag.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A futurist take on fishnet, with a creamsicle-colored dress and white fishnet boots.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A green fishnet t-shirt paired with a long green coat and matching wide-leg pants.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A pastel purple fishnet dress paired with white open-toed heels.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Classic fishnet tights paired with a blue printed dress.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A fishnet handbag paired with a ruffled silk dress and a white oversized blazer.