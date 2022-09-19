Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It’s September and celebs are back to school, er, red carpet events.

Zendaya, just off of a winning Emmys night (not only for her actual best actress win, but also for the two stunning Valentino gowns she wore over the course of the evening), scored another home run in a custom white Loewe gown embellished with a massive lily that looked, according to her stylist Law Roach, “plucked from a beautiful garden.”

In Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross was the epitome of endless summer in a bright yellow Lafayette 148 suit during a a Pattern Beauty meet and greet. On the other side of the world in Spain, Olivia Wilde stopped everyone in their Don’t Worry Darling drama-obsessed tracks and gave them no choice but to talk about this gorgeous, high-neck, long-sleeved floral number from Kwaidan Editions instead.

Ahead, some of our other favorite looks of the week.

Zendaya Zendaya just does not miss. We’re not sure what she wore this stunning, white, custom gown with a giant lily appliqué but if it was just for us to obsess over on Instagram, mission accomplished.

Olivia Wilde JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Olivia Wilde looked like a ‘70s dream at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in a funky, floral Kwaidan Editions gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to bring the sunshine in. She looked stunning in this bright yellow suit by Lafayette 148.

Emily Ratajkowski Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski brought her talents to the London Fashion Week runway, where she looked “surfer girl” chic at the JW Anderson show.

Nicola Coughlan David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was the epitome of elegance at the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week.

Jodie Turner Smith Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Jodie Turner Smith turned heads (as usual) in a long-sleeve Gucci gown with a deep V and cutouts.

Margot Robbie Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Margot Robbie gave off cool bride vibes in a Chanel gown for a movie premiere in New York City.

Dan Levy David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dan Levy gave good coat in the front row at the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week.