Jamie Feldman
Tracee Ellis Ross in a bright yellow suit.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

NYLON Fit Picks: Zendaya in Loewe, Tracee Ellis Ross in Bright Yellow And More Celeb Looks

See all of the best celebrity looks of the week, from Los Angeles to London Fashion Week.

Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It’s September and celebs are back to school, er, red carpet events.

Zendaya, just off of a winning Emmys night (not only for her actual best actress win, but also for the two stunning Valentino gowns she wore over the course of the evening), scored another home run in a custom white Loewe gown embellished with a massive lily that looked, according to her stylist Law Roach, “plucked from a beautiful garden.”

In Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross was the epitome of endless summer in a bright yellow Lafayette 148 suit during a a Pattern Beauty meet and greet. On the other side of the world in Spain, Olivia Wilde stopped everyone in their Don’t Worry Darling drama-obsessed tracks and gave them no choice but to talk about this gorgeous, high-neck, long-sleeved floral number from Kwaidan Editions instead.

Ahead, some of our other favorite looks of the week.

Zendaya

Zendaya just does not miss. We’re not sure what she wore this stunning, white, custom gown with a giant lily appliqué but if it was just for us to obsess over on Instagram, mission accomplished.

Olivia Wilde

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde looked like a ‘70s dream at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in a funky, floral Kwaidan Editions gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to bring the sunshine in. She looked stunning in this bright yellow suit by Lafayette 148.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski brought her talents to the London Fashion Week runway, where she looked “surfer girl” chic at the JW Anderson show.

Nicola Coughlan

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was the epitome of elegance at the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week.

Jodie Turner Smith

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Jodie Turner Smith turned heads (as usual) in a long-sleeve Gucci gown with a deep V and cutouts.

Margot Robbie

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Margot Robbie gave off cool bride vibes in a Chanel gown for a movie premiere in New York City.

Dan Levy

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dan Levy gave good coat in the front row at the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week.

Blake Lively

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blake Lively took the Forbes Power Women’s Summit by storm, not just because of her sparkly Valentino mini dress, but also for the pregnancy announcement that went along with it.