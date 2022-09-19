Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.
It’s September and celebs are back to school, er, red carpet events.
Zendaya, just off of a winning Emmys night (not only for her actual best actress win, but also for the two stunning Valentino gowns she wore over the course of the evening), scored another home run in a custom white Loewe gown embellished with a massive lily that looked, according to her stylist Law Roach, “plucked from a beautiful garden.”
In Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross was the epitome of endless summer in a bright yellow Lafayette 148 suit during a a Pattern Beauty meet and greet. On the other side of the world in Spain, Olivia Wilde stopped everyone in their Don’t Worry Darling drama-obsessed tracks and gave them no choice but to talk about this gorgeous, high-neck, long-sleeved floral number from Kwaidan Editions instead.
Ahead, some of our other favorite looks of the week.