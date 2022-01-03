Florence Pugh’s 26th Birthday Outfit Included Chunky Sneakers

Florence Pugh has been debuting a new look every few months, and her recent makeover comes just in time for her 26th birthday.

Shortly after rocking her freshly-dyed brunette locks throughout December, the Hawkeye actress celebrated her birthday with a brand new image. On Monday, Jan. 3, Pugh took to Instagram with a recently posted slideshow featuring her new spiky platinum blonde haircut and an E-girl-inspired ‘fit. For the special occasion, she wore a baby blue turtleneck sweater paired with a red plaid mini skirt, sheer tights, and a gold chain necklace. But as pointed out by Pugh herself, the standout piece of the birthday outfit were her white chunky sneakers, which are actually from Miu Miu and are currently retailing at $995.

In the Instagram post’s caption, Pugh wrote, “This puppy turns 26 today. Another lap around the sun. Another day to wear FANTASTIC CHUNKY SHOES[...]Thank you for every 3rd of January love you give me. I’m aware it is the most poorly planned day of the year to be born but I guess I’m just that stubborn. Capricorn you see.”

In the past, we’ve seen the actress donning glammed-up looks on the red carpet. Nowadays, she’s often seen switching up not only her hairstyle but her off-duty outfits, too, from her more casual ensembles to new punk-inspired takes. Over the last few years, we’ve also seen chunky dad sneakers make their way into our wardrobe as a closet necessity and it doesn’t seem like we’ll be letting go of our platform soles even as we ring in the new year.

If you don’t want to break the bank to shop Pugh’s white Miu Miu chunky sneakers, here are some of our top budget-friendly options that are just as good, below.

