Florence Pugh Changed Her Hair (Again)

It seems Florence Pugh can’t make up her mind on her favorite hairstyle this year, considering the actress has dramatically switched up her hair a number of times in only the past couple of months. Earlier this year she dip-dyed the ends of her then blonde hair lilac, then she dyed her light locks brunette for her forthcoming movie, The Wonder. Last month, the 25-year-old actress chopped her newly brown hair into a short pixie-mullet cut, which had already grown longer for last week’s premiere of her new Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up.

Now, Florence has once again switched up her look, posting an even shorter blonde ’do on her Instagram Wednesday, December 15, wearing a fluffy blue jacket and cool-girl aviator sunglasses. “Merry Christmas kisses”, she captioned the photo (clearly the festive season has her in the mood for more hair change). Actress Julia Garner commented on the post with four heart-eye emojis. Another fan commented, “Oh my god Florence dyed back to blonde I can’t breathe”. Clearly, Florence already has the internet’s (albeit dramatic) approval.

Florence’s new hair rebels against the current winter hair trends in a number of ways. The first way is that she’s wearing it in a swept side-part (despite Gen Z canceling anything but the middle part on TikTok). She’s also gone against the grain by going blonde again while still in the colder months, despite the fact that celebrities like Billie Eilish and Hailey Bieber are all swapping their platinum hair for darker brunette tones. Even Miley Cyrus, who’s rocked a blonde mullet for years, opted for Y2K-inspired black lowlights recently.

We love that Florence is marching to the beat of her own drum and changing her hair when and how it suits her. She’s also proven that platinum blonde is far from being over yet, with the color giving her new short hair a rockstar look. Now let’s just see if Florence is feeling as indecisive in 2022. We’re really not sure if her will be up for many serious color transformations as it has taken this year.