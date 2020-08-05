Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean it's time to store away the dresses and florals. MATCHESFASHION and Ganni have teamed up for a "Summer of Love" capsule collection full of house dresses and matching sets in fun, vibrant prints.

It seems like Ganni has been taking stock of summer's favorite trends. While the world spends most of the the warm-weather months at home, our wardrobe preferences have leaned towards all things comfortable and convenient. Breezy dresses are perfect for indoors (and taking plenty of afternoon naps), while matching short sets are easy solutions for a quick stylish outfit. Plus, leave it to Ganni to add its own twist to the on-trend styles with a horse-print and rose motif.

Chloe Wise, Juliana Salazar, Shini Park, Yasmin Guerts, Chili Dia, and Otegha Uwagba all star in the new collection's campaign. The Danish brand and major retailer sent pieces all over the world to the women, who styled and photographed themselves while summering at home.

The exclusive capsule range is available now on MATCHESFASHION's website, with prices ranging from $185 to $325. Check out some of the pieces (and maybe stock up on some last-minute summer items), below.

