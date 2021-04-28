Erika Harwood
Gotham/Getty Images

Fashion

Gigi Hadid's Favorite Outfit Right Now Is A Matching Set

Uniform dressing never disappoints.

fb
tw

Gigi Hadid is a busy woman. She’s a working model, new mom, and Instagram-famous chef. Like Steve Jobs, Barack Obama, and Karl Lagerfeld, Hadid knows the importance of a reliable everyday uniform in order to lead a successful and productive life.

When she’s not shooting for Vogue or filming a runway show for Versace, the 26-year-old model can be seen all over the streets of New York wearing, almost without fail, a matching set. Lest we forget that she even announced her pregnancy while wearing one.

From walking baby Khai in the celebrity-approved cashmere duo from Public Habit to the (now-sold out) Isa Boulder flared pant set she wore to celebrate her birthday, there is no wrong time to wear the Hadid staple. The materials, brands, and accessories may change, but her current favorite uniform remains the same.

Below, check out some of her latest matching sets, and shop them (or very similar styles) for yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Gigi Hadid’s Matching Set #1: The Cozy Set

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid doesn’t care if it’s the end of April. She’ll wear tall UGGs and a full sweatsuit if she wants to.

UNISEX OVERSIZED HOODIE - NUDE
Talentless
UNISEX OVERSIZED SWEATPANTS - NUDE
Talentless

Gigi Hadid’s Matching Set #2: The Birthday Set

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday with friends, family, and a knit Isa Boulder set. Her designer set is sold out, but luckily, there are plenty of knitted co-ord options to shop right now.

Lodi Ribbed Knit Pant
Le Ore
Lodi Ribbed Knit Bralette
Le Ore
Lodi Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater
Le Ore

Gigi Hadid’s Matching Set #3: The Short Set

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

As the weather heats up, Hadid opted for a lilac biker short set from Madhappy, as seen on one of her daily baby walks in New York.

ATHLETICS HERITAGE CREWNECK
Madhappy
ATHLETICS BIKER SHORT
Madhappy

Gigi Hadid’s Matching Set #4: The Statement Color Set

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The model stood out in a bright yellow polo set from Amiss Conceptions’ unisex collection.

The Polo in Yolk
Amiss Conception
The Jogger in Yolk
Amiss Conception

Gigi Hadid’s Matching Set #5: The Washed-Out Set

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid’s washed-out set from Emory Park is a more subtle, stylish alternative to the trendy tie-dye sweats that have become a popular option over the past year.

GIO TERRY TOP
Emory Park
GIO TERRY JOGGER PANTS
Emory Park

Gigi Hadid’s Matching Set #6: The Cashmere Knit Set

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid and Hailey Bieber both love this flared cashmere set from Public Habit.

THE MANHATTAN CASHMERE CARDIGAN
Public Habit
THE BROOKLYN CASHMERE PANT
Public Habit

Gigi Hadid’s Matching Set #7: The Distressed Set

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Distressed details don’t always need to be seen on denim. Hadid’s cashmere set from Barrie gives the illusion of ripped jeans and we found another option from distressed-details expert Helmut Lang, too.

Distressed Knit Cardigan
Helmut Lang
Distressed Knit Joggers
Helmut Lang