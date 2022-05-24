India Roby
Gigi Hadid Wore A Swimsuit For Her Latest Going-Out Look

Her floral-printed one-piece can also be yours, too.

At the end of April, Gigi Hadid launched her very own swimwear collection with her childhood friend Francesca Aiello, the founder of Frankies Bikinis — and she just wore one of her dainty pieces for her latest going-out look.Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis/Alana O'Herlihy
On Monday night, the supermodel was spotted heading to the launch event for her Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection in New York, taking her beach-ready one-piece to the city streets. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
