India Roby
11 hours ago
Gigi Hadid Wore A Swimsuit For Her Latest Going-Out Look
Her floral-printed one-piece can also be yours, too.
At the end of April, Gigi Hadid launched
her very own swimwear collection
with her childhood friend Francesca Aiello, the founder of Frankies Bikinis — and she just wore one of her dainty pieces for her latest going-out look.
On Monday night, the supermodel was spotted heading to the launch event for her Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection in New York, taking her beach-ready one-piece to the city streets.
