Girlfriend Collective Makes Socks And Underwear Now

Girlfriend Collective is entering the world of socks and underwear. On Thursday, the eco-friendly and size-inclusive brand, which has become a favorite among activewear connoisseurs, launched Everyday GF, its first line of sustainable essential items.

Like the brand's bestseller leggings, the new socks and underwear are made from recycled plastic bottles and Girlfriend Collective has partnered with Unifi — a North Carolina-based company that turns single-use plastic items and manufacturing waste into high-tech fabrics — to take old Girlfriend socks and underwear and recycle them into new ones. The brand also plans to partner with different organizations that provides socks and underwear to communities in need.

While supplies last, you can purchase a pair of Everyday GF socks or underwear and the brand will donate 100% of the proceeds to organizations benefiting Black communities, including The Loveland Foundation, The Okra Project, and the NAACP Legal & Defense Fund. The socks are available in men's and women's shoe sizes while the underwear, which comes in a classic brief or thong style, goes from XXS to 6XL. Both are for sale at $14 with bundling options available.

The new campaign showcasing Everyday GF's debut launch stars a stellar crew of BIPOC who champion their communities: Blair Imani, Kinsale Hueston of Changing Womxn Collective, Black Girl in Om's Lauren Ash, Leah Thomas from Intersectional Environmentalist, Ethel's Club founder Naj Austin, Yasmine Jameelah of Transparent and Black, A Body Home For Love creator Deun Ivory , and Nouri Hassan of XYNE Casting. Plus, Girlfriend Collective is giving $10,000 to each of them, which will go towards their own organizations or an organization of their choice.

Shop the new line of essentials below or browse it for yourself on Girlfriend Collective's website.