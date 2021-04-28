We’ve officially entered swimsuit season. New trends and styles are popping up everywhere, and a slew of brands are adding the summer-friendly category to their offerings for the first time ever. The latest to do so is Girlfriend Collective, which debuted its swimwear collection on Tuesday, April 27.

The beloved activewear brand’s new expansion, following its socks and underwear launch last summer, still puts sustainability at the forefront. Each piece of swim is designed with Econyl, which is a premium fabric that is made with regenerated nylon and often comes from things like old fishing nets and other post-industrial waste.

“Our goal was to design a range of vibrant, fun, summer-friendly swim styles for every body type,” said Justine Liu, Girlfriend Collective’s president, in an interview with Refinery29. “Our tops offer a different range of coverage and adjustability while our bottoms give you two staple rises, and we made all of the bikini top silhouettes in one-piece options in case that’s more your vibe.”

The new collection, which comes in sizes XXS to 6XL, is comprised of three one-piece styles — a classic cut, a one-shoulder silhouette, and a strappy tie-back look — for $78 each. Next, there are three new swim top styles that, as mentioned by Liu, are similar in cut to the one-pieces, and each retails for $48. Lastly, the brand dropped two styles of swim bottoms, a high-waisted and low-waisted version, that are both $38. All of the new swim styles come in five colors and are meant to mix and match anyway you please.

Below, check out the new launch’s campaign and visit Girlfriend Collective’s website to shop for your new swimsuit now.

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective