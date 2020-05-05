Ryan Gale
Courtesy of Soko

Fashion

13 Gold Chain Necklaces For Layering Or To Wear Alone

The '80s-era jewelry style is back in heavy rotation.

No matter if you enjoy layering on your necklaces or just wearing one at a time, gold chain link necklaces are perfect for doing so. The irresistible style makes enough of a statement on its own, and it adds an extra punch to a stack of dainty or pendant jewelry. The gold chain link necklace has been popular since its grand reveal in the '80s, but thanks to high-end labels like Bottega Veneta and JW Anderson, the on-trend look is back in heavy rotation.

Plus, the great thing about this particular necklace is that it looks great in a variety of shapes and sizes — delicate and minimal, or oversized and chunky. Designer Laura Lombardi never disappoints with any of her chain link necklaces, specifically the gold-plated Calle, while Los Angeles brand Bagatiba's necklace boasts a marine-inspired design. BaubleBar's version is a contemporary take on the '80s-style necklace, and Mejuri's new Chunky Chain collection takes inspiration from that era, as well, but with a more subtle approach to the statement look.

With summer approaching, chain link necklaces pair well with low-cut tops or loosely fastened button-ups. If you're considering wearing something more laid-back like a white T-shirt or tank, a gold chain link necklace comes in especially handy, since it can instantly dress up any casual look.

Read for some of our favorite types of gold chain link necklaces to shop now, below.

Marta Necklace
Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry

This link necklace by Jennifer Zeuner is simple enough for any outfit.

Sonny Chain Necklace
8 Other Reasons

The Sonny chain necklace from 8 Other Reasons is super edgy and would look amazing with a white tank.

Céline 18K
Saint Liz

This necklace from Saint Liz has a classic toggle clasp, making it a great style for layering.

Calle Necklace
Laura Lombardi

This oversized version by Laura Lombardi taps into the chunky chain trend.

Mini Maven Chain 18" Magnetic Necklace
Alex and Ani

Alex and Ani's Mini Maven, from its Vintage Sixty-Six collection, comes with a magnetic closure so it's easy to put on and take off.

Parker Wrap Necklace
Gorjana

The Parker Wrap necklace passes as two necklaces and would be a great addition to any collection or worn on its own.

Onia Necklace
Bagatiba

We love the marine links on this necklace by Bagatiba.

Wisteria Collar Necklace
Mounser

Mounser's Wisteria Collar boasts a cool dog tag charm hanging from the back. Though, we'd be inclined to show it off, too.

The Sublime Necklace
Vanessa Mooney

Vanessa Mooney adds a fun twist to the traditional chain necklace with its rope textured ring at the center.

The Layering Reda Link
Them Jewelers

The smaller chain links on this necklace from Them Jewelers is great for those who prefer to layer on their jewelry.

Ziba Chain Choker
Cult Gaia

Thanks to its links in various sizes, you won't ever get bored of Cult Gia's Ziba chain choker.

Capsule Collar Necklace
Soko

Soko's collar necklace is made up of gold-plated brass and handcrafted by artisans in Kenya.

Drawn Cable Chain Necklace
Mejuri

This new style from Mejuri's recently launched Chunky Chain collection is inspired by the '80s.

Large Michel Curb Chain Necklace
Baublebar

This thick glossy chain necklace is ideal for layering. We like the idea of mixing it with different textures and styles, too.