No matter if you enjoy layering on your necklaces or just wearing one at a time, gold chain link necklaces are perfect for doing so. The irresistible style makes enough of a statement on its own, and it adds an extra punch to a stack of dainty or pendant jewelry. The gold chain link necklace has been popular since its grand reveal in the '80s, but thanks to high-end labels like Bottega Veneta and JW Anderson, the on-trend look is back in heavy rotation.

Plus, the great thing about this particular necklace is that it looks great in a variety of shapes and sizes — delicate and minimal, or oversized and chunky. Designer Laura Lombardi never disappoints with any of her chain link necklaces, specifically the gold-plated Calle, while Los Angeles brand Bagatiba's necklace boasts a marine-inspired design. BaubleBar's version is a contemporary take on the '80s-style necklace, and Mejuri's new Chunky Chain collection takes inspiration from that era, as well, but with a more subtle approach to the statement look.

With summer approaching, chain link necklaces pair well with low-cut tops or loosely fastened button-ups. If you're considering wearing something more laid-back like a white T-shirt or tank, a gold chain link necklace comes in especially handy, since it can instantly dress up any casual look.

Read for some of our favorite types of gold chain link necklaces to shop now, below.