Gossip Girl 2.0’s fashion impact is still on the rise. On Thursday, Sept. 9, French accessories house Roger Vivier debuted its newest campaign, starring Gossip Girl’s Tavi Gevinson and Savannah Lee Smith. The actresses model the brand’s signature footwear while channeling ‘60s supermodels Twiggy and Donyale Luna.

The campaign, styled by Gossip Girl’s costume designer Eric Daman, features the duo in retro glam, as Gevinson, who plays teacher Kate Keller in the reboot, and Smith (Monet de Haan) are dressed in sparkly disco dresses and mod-inspired ensembles. They also showcase Roger Vivier’s signature Belle Vivier shoe and Viv’ Rangers bootie, revamped for the Fall 2021 season. The Belle Vivier’s update includes a mustard yellow tartan slingback, a white leather pump adorned with a tortoise buckle, and a hot pink mule.

“Spanning the decade-long style bridge from the original Gossip Girl to keeping it current with Gossip Girl 2.0, Roger Vivier is a constant source of inspiration,” said Daman in an official statement. “Fusing the past and the present, Vivier was parfait for Blair Waldorf and equally exquisite adorning les petit pieds of Monet De Haan and Kate Keller. Teaming with Vivier for a modern-day ‘60s inspired shoot starring Tavi and Savannah was a dream come true.”

“I loved seeing what the team at Roger Vivier and Eric had in store for this shoot, they drew on so many references that I hold dear. Savannah and I just got to hang out and geek out over each other's looks all day,” Gevinson said in an official statement.

Added Smith, “Working with Roger Vivier was absolutely a dream. This project had such a clear vision and aesthetic that brought fun and life to the set. Since the vibe was ‘60’s mod, it was really fun to work with Eric on such a stylized project. It was also really cool to step into a character that was driven by the clothes and accessories.” (Though, we must admit that Smith’s Monet de Haan has a knack for fashion, too.)

Lensed by New York-based photographer Heather Hazzan, Roger Vivier’s campaign will be on view digitally, as well as (spotted) on the streets of New York via the brand’s first “wild posting” activation. You can check out the Gossip Girl stars in the official campaign images, below.

Courtesy of Roger Vivier

